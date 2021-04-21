Memphis Grizzlies vs LA Clippers Prediction & Match Preview - April 21st, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

NBA action continues with another enticing matchup as the Memphis Grizzlies take on the LA Clippers at Staples Center on Wednesday.

The fixture represents their final meeting of the 2020-21 campaign, with both sides entering the contest with one win apiece. The visiting Memphis Grizzlies will bring a 29-27 record with them, resting on the 8th spot in the West. Meanwhile, the home team, the LA Clippers, will roll out with a 41-19 record, holding steady at the 3rd spot.

Match Details

Fixture: Memphis Grizzlies vs LA Clippers Prediction - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Wednesday, April 21st, 2021 10:00 PM ET. (Thursday 7:30 AM IST)

Venue: Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

Despite their trials this campaign, the Memphis Grizzlies have managed to stay competitive in a stacked Western Conference. Ja Morant has continued to lead the team in scoring and assists this season, while Jonas Valanciunas has been consistent with a double-double average in points and rebounds.

The Memphis Grizzlies have split their last four games and are coming off a thrilling double-overtime loss to the Denver Nuggets. Ja Morant wowed crowds with a 36-point performance that included twelve boards and eight assists. Grayson Allen (24 points) and De'Anthony Melton (25 points) played their parts to perfection, but fell to Nikola Jokic's exploits as the 'Joker' dropped a massive 47 points for the win.

In the injury report, the Memphis Grizzlies will continue to miss the services of Jonas Valanciunas, who was on the sidelines for their previous game as well. The team has also listed Dillon Brooks and Jaren Jackson Jr. as questionable for their game against the LA Clippers on Wednesday.

Key Player - Ja Morant

Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies.

Ja Morant continues to raise his ceiling in his second year in the league. The 2019-20 All-Rookie is averaging 19 points per game on a 44.7% shooting display from the field. The sophomore is also making an impact with his passing abilities, tallying 7.4 dimes per contest in 48 appearances for the Memphis Grizzlies. On the defensive end, Morant is collecting 3.7 rebounds and nearing one steal per game.

The 21-year-old will have to produce another stellar outing for his side as they lock horns with a top contender in the LA Clippers next.

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Ja Morant, Shooting Guard - Grayson Allen, Small Forward - Desmond Bane, Power Forward - Kyle Anderson, Center - Xavier Tillman

LA Clippers Preview

LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard will be out for another week with soreness in his right foot. He will be re-evaluated before receiving the green light to hit the floor alongside his teammates. With the playoffs around the corner, teams are being extra cautious about their star players' health.

The LA Clippers will continue to rely on Paul George in Leonard's absence. PG13 has been excellent in the recent stretch, scoring 30+ points in six of his past seven appearances on the NBA hardwood. LA has won two games in a row, defeating the Portland Trail Blazers in their previous game with a 113-112 scoreline. Paul George was the undisputed MVP of that game with a stellar 33 point outing to go along with eleven boards and three assists in an extended 37 minutes from the floor.

Key Player - Paul George

Paul George #13 of the LA Clippers.

Paul George has been tearing up the competition of late with his offensive prowess on full display. The 7x All-Star is averaging an impressive 32.2 PPG over the last five games for the LA Clippers. The 11th year forward has proven his mettle as one of the premier talents in today's game. If Kawhi returns to action unscathed from his injury, the two could take their side to new heights in the postseason this year.

This season, Playoff P is averaging 23.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists in 33.6 minutes per game for the LA Clippers. Moreover, George has been efficient with his shooting, clocking 48.3% from the floor and 43.2% from beyond the arc. The former steals champ is also averaging 1.2 strips this campaign.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Luke Kennard | Shooting Guard - Reggie Jackson | Small Forward - Paul George | Power Forward - Marcus Morris Sr. | Center - Ivica Zubac

Grizzlies vs Clippers Match Prediction

Both sides will enter this fixture shorthanded, with Jonas Valanciunas and Kawhi Leonard on the sidelines. Their previous matchups have been one-sided affairs, with the losing team getting defeated by a double-digit margin on both occasions. The Grizzlies gave the Nuggets a run for their money in their previous outing and could come out with similar flair in this game.

Meanwhile, the LA Clippers have won nine of their past ten games ahead of this contest. Ty Lue's men have a 23-8 record at home this season and will fancy their chances of adding another win in the column on Wednesday. Considering Paul George's recent performances, the LA Clippers head into this tie as the favorites to win this matchup.

Where to watch Grizzlies vs Clippers?

The game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the LA Clippers will be telecast on Ball Sports SoCal and Bally Sports Southeast (Memphis). Fans can also live stream the game via the NBA League Pass.