Memphis Grizzlies vs LA Clippers Prediction & Match Preview - January 8th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Memphis Grizzlies will lock horns with the LA Clippers in an enticing 2021-22 NBA Western Conference matchup at the Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, January 8. Both teams have met twice this season, with the Grizzlies emerging victorious on both occasions.

Ja Morant's return from injury has been a big boost for the team, as they have won seven games in a row coming into this clash. They have beaten the top teams in the league, and are slowly looking like a solid unit in the West.

The Grizzlies are a confident team, and have not shied away from any hurdles in front of them. Against the Clippers, the team will hope to continue their brilliant form and grab another win to maintain their impressive record this season.

However, the team from LA will not let the Grizzlies get the better of them that easily. Despite their poor run of form, the Clippers are known to be one of the most resilient teams in the league.

The team is missing Paul George, which is clearly reflecting on their recent results. However, coach Ty Lue will motivate his team to give their best and push for a win against the young Grizzlies team at home.

Match Details

Fixture: Memphis Grizzlies vs LA Clippers | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Saturday, January 8, 4:30 PM ET (Sunday, January 9; 2:00 AM IST).

Venue: Crypto. com Arena, Los Angeles, CA.

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

Memphis Grizzlies vs Phoenix Suns

The Memphis Grizzlies have been one of the best teams in the NBA in the last few weeks. Their stellar seven-game winning streak has helped them grab a lot of attention.

Memphis are currently fourth in the West, and hold a 26-14 record on the season. They proved their brilliance in the absence of Ja Morant, winning ten of 12 games in his absence.

However, since his return, the team has been showing a lot more efficiency and making a lot of noise in the league. They will hope to maintain that consistency till the end of the season as they look to make the playoffs.

Key Player - Ja Morant

Ja Morant has been in blistering form since making his return from injury. His recent performances have helped him make a way into the MVP conversation. However, it will take a lot more brilliance from him if he wants to get the prestigious award.

The 22-year-old has helped the team become of the best in the West. Against the Clippers, the Grizzlies will need a brilliant performance from Morant, who is in the running to make his first All-Star appearance.

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

G - Ja Morant; G - Dillon Brooks; F - Ziaire Williams; F - Jaren Jackson Jr.; C - Killian Tillie.

LA Clippers Preview

Los Angeles Clippers vs Brooklyn Nets

The LA Clippers have not had a great campaign so far. They are placed eighth in the West, and hold a 19-20 record on the season. They have lost three of their last four games, which has seen them slip down the table.

Marcus Morris Sr. has done a great job in the absence of Paul George, but he hasn't got enough support from the others. The team has lost both of its games against the Grizzlies this season.

They will be keen to seek revenge in this game and get the better of the Grizzlies at home. However, for that to happen, they will need all of their players to be at their best, as the Grizzlies are a tough team to break down.

Key Player - Marcus Morris Sr.

Marcus Morris Sr. has led the Clippers extremely well in the absence of PG13. The veteran player has amped up his scoring, and is putting in a lot of work in the last few games.

He is averaging 15.8 PPG in 18 appearances. Going into this game against the Grizzlies, the Clippers will once again need the best of Morris Sr., as he could be key for them to get to a victory on Saturday.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

G - Reggie Jackson; G - Eric Bledsoe; F - Terrance Mann; F - Marcus Morris Sr.; C - Serge Ibaka.

Grizzlies vs Clippers Match Prediction

The Grizzlies have been in terrific form coming into this game. However, the Clippers are not to be taken lightly. They have a lot of grit and resilience, and after losing two games on the trot, the Clippers will look to come out all guns blazing for a win on Saturday.

Where to watch the Grizzlies vs Clippers game?

Also Read Article Continues below

All NBA games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. This game between the Grizzlies and the Clippers will also be locally telecast on Bally Sports Southeast and Bally Sports SoCal.

Edited by Bhargav