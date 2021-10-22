Memphis Grizzlies vs LA Clippers Prediction & Match Preview - October 23rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Clippers welcome the Memphis Grizzlies to Staples Center on Saturday for their home opener of the season. The Clippers are coming off a tough 115-113 defeat against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday while the Grizzlies won their Opening Night matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers 132-121.

Memphis controlled most of the game versus the Cavaliers. Ja Morant was dominant as the Grizzlies pulled away in the second quarter before Cleveland made a run in the third period. However, the Cavaliers kept it close in the final two minutes before Morant delivered the dagger.

Meanwhile, the Clippers were down big early against the Warriors, but they made a furious rally in the second quarter led by Paul George. The Clippers kept it close until the final buzzer as they failed to get up a shot in the final seconds to try to send the game into overtime.

Match Details

Fixture: Memphis Grizzlies vs LA Clippers | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Saturday, October 23rd, 10:30 PM ET (Sunday, October 24th, 8:00 AM IST)

Venue: Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

The Memphis Grizzlies won their opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers

The Memphis Grizzlies were triumphant in their season opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday. The 132-121 win was not easy as it looked as the Cavaliers kept it close in the final two minutes. Ja Morant took over and closed the game to give the Grizzlies the victory.

Morant finished with a game-high 37 points to go along with six rebounds and six assists. Second-year forward Desmond Bane added 22 points, three rebounds and three assists while De'Anthony Melton, who filled in for the injured Dillon Brooks, had 20 points, four boards and three dimes.

With the Grizzlies just leading by just one 119-118 with under a minute left, Morant hit a floater to extend the lead followed by a layup by Melton. Memphis would only allow the Cavaliers to score just three points for the remainder of the game.

Key Player – Ja Morant

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies soars for a dunk.

Ja Morant remains the most important player for the Memphis Grizzlies this season. The Grizzlies are playoff contenders because of Morant, who could be a first-time All-Star this season if he has a career-year and avoids any injuries. Against the Cavaliers, Morant was effective and efficient, which made it easier for the whole team.

The Memphis Grizzlies could have a chance to win on the road against the LA Clippers if Morant can continue his hot start to the season. Players like Bane and Melton also need to contribute just like they did versus Cleveland.

Jaren Jackson Jr. had a terrible shooting night against Cleveland. He's expected to bounce back while Steven Adams, Kyle Anderson and Brandon Clarke can provide an additional spark.

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

G - Ja Morant; G - De'Anthony Melton; F - Desmond Bane; F - Jaren Jackson Jr. C - Steven Adams.

LA Clippers Preview

The LA Clippers lost to the Golden State Warriors in their season opener.

The LA Clippers visited the Golden State Warriors for their season opener on Thursday, but lost a close game 115-113. The Clippers were blown out in the first quarter after an explosive performance by Stephen Curry.

However, the Clippers showed their heart as they came back in the second quarter. Paul George led the rally with 29 points, but it was not enough to get the win against the Warriors. Ivica Zubac intentionally missed a free throw in the final seconds of the game, but the Clippers failed to secure a rebound and a shot.

Besides George, Eric Bledsoe had a great first game back in a Clippers uniform. He finished with 22 points, three rebounds and two assists. Four additional Clippers players scored in double digits, but it was not enough to get the win.

Key Player – Reggie Jackson

The LA Clippers re-signed Reggie Jackson to a two-year, $22 million contract in the offseason. Jackson was vital to the Clippers' run to the Western Conference Finals, especially after Kawhi Leonard went down with an injury.

Yes, Paul George is the best player for the LA Clippers this season with Kawhi out, but Jackson has to play better for the team to make some noise. Jackson struggled against the Warriors. He put up just 11 points to go along with five rebounds and six assists.

For the LA Clippers to get the win against the Memphis Grizzlies, Jackson has to shoot better. He didn't turn the ball over that much against Golden State, which is a good thing. The Clippers also need to use Terrence Mann more on offense rather than a defensive stopper.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

G - Reggie Jackson; G - Eric Bledsoe; F - Paul George; F - Marcus Morris Sr.; C - Ivica Zubac.

Grizzlies vs Clippers Match Prediction

The Memphis Grizzlies and the LA Clippers will have an exciting matchup on Saturday. The Clippers are going to play with more energy since it's their home opener, while a win for the Grizzlies will do wonders for their confidence.

Where to watch Grizzlies vs Clippers?

The Memphis Grizzlies vs LA Clippers game will be streamed live on NBA League Pass. Meanwhile, local fans can watch the game on Bally Sports SoCal and Bally Sports Southeast - Memphis.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee