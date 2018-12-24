×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Memphis Grizzlies vs Los Angeles Lakers: 3 Talking points as Memphis stun LeBron James and Co. 

Jame
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
66   //    24 Dec 2018, 18:27 IST

Lonzo Ball and Mike Conley
Lonzo Ball and Mike Conley

The Memphis Grizzlies emerged with a victory in their Western Conference road game against the Los Angeles Lakers 107-99 in a very close encounter. It was a close call and any one of the teams could have gotten a victory.

With the victory over the Lakers, the Grizzlies are now 10th in the Western Conference with a record of 17-16, while the Lakers are at 4th with a record of 19-14. 

LeBron James failed to come up with big numbers for the Los Angeles Lakers in what was a very tight defensive performance from the Grizzlies as they choked the pacey Lakers and clogged them. 

The Grizzlies badly needed this victory as they were on a 5-game losing streak and hopefully for them this is a sign of good and positive things to come. The Lakers also needed this victory but that couldn’t happen in this game. 

With all that said, let’s look at the top 3 takeaways:

#3 Jaren Jackson Jr. a positive ray of hope

Kyle Kuzma and Jackson Jr.
Kyle Kuzma and Jackson Jr.

The Grizzlies have been struggling a lot recently. And things don’t seem to be going right for them. Amidst all this, they seem to have found their next generation star, around whom they could build their entire team and that is Jaren Jackson Jr.  

He has been playing really well and has been a top 5 rookie this season. Jackson doesn’t just bring offense but he is also very athletic and already an elite defender. He can shoot from the 3-point line as well and finishes with authority inside the paint. 

So, overall, there aren’t many glaring weaknesses inside his game. He just needs to keep nurturing and polishing himself to become the star the Grizzlies hope he is. 

Jackson has been averaging 13.2 ppg, 4.8 rebounds, 1.8 blocks on 35% shooting from the 3-point line. 

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Memphis Grizzlies Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James Lonzo Ball
Jame
ANALYST
NBA 2018-19: Los Angeles Lakers v Memphis Grizzlies,...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking points as the Los Angeles Lakers...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 talking points from Houston Rockets' win...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Los Angeles Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans |...
RELATED STORY
NBA: All-Time Starting 5 of the Memphis Grizzlies
RELATED STORY
Los Angeles Lakers 110-128 Washington Wizards: 3 Talking...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking Points - Memphis Grizzlies (107)...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 most traded players in NBA History
RELATED STORY
Los Angeles Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs: 3 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking points from the Golden State...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us