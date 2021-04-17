Memphis Grizzlies vs Milwaukee Bucks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - April 17th, 2021 | NBA season 2020-21

The Memphis Grizzlies visit the Fiserv Forum tonight to take on the Milwaukee Bucks as they aim to continue their winning ways.

In the previous encounter between the two sides, the Bucks had defeated the Grizzlies 112-111 right before the All-Star break.

Memphis Grizzlies' form has been indifferent in the last few weeks. However, with a 126-115 win against the Chicago Bulls in the last game, they will be in high spirits for the matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Dillon Brooks scored a team-high 32 points, while five other players scored in double-digits, which saw the team win just their second game in five outings. The Memphis Grizzlies were very disciplined in the offense, committing just five turnovers throughout the game.

The Milwaukee Bucks, on the other hand, are on a three-game winning run. They beat the in-form Atlanta Hawks 120-109 in their last outing as talisman Giannis Antetokounmpo made his return after missing six straight games due to injury.

Giannis is back.



15 PTS | 5 REB | 3 STL | 2 AST | 1 BLK | 25 Mins pic.twitter.com/Osb1b1qbve — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 16, 2021

Jrue Holiday led with 23 points, while six other Bucks players scored in double-digits to round off a brilliant team effort. The Milwaukee Bucks dominated the paint, out-rebounding their opponents 52-39, and also managed to convert 48.4% of their field goals.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Milwaukee Bucks - Injury Report

Advertisement

Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies have ruled out Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee), De'Anthony Melton (leg) and Justise Winslow (quadriceps) for the game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Brandon Clarke, who missed the last game because of a hip problem, is listed as day-to-day.

Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks will be without Donte DiVincenzo for this game. He has been ruled out because of a toe injury.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Milwaukee Bucks - Predicted Lineups

Memphis Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies are likely to field the same starting lineup from the last game.

Ja Morant and Grayson Allen will likely start as the two guards. The likes of Dillon Brooks, Kyle Anderson and Jonas Valanciunas will likely play as the three frontcourt players as usual.

Desmond Bane, Killian Tillie and Xavier Tillman are expected to play the most rotation minutes coming off the bench from the reserves.

Milwaukee Bucks

Khris Middleton (R) will be a key player for the Milwaukee Bucks tonight

The Milwaukee Bucks will likely pick their starting five from the last game as well. Jrue Holiday and Bryn Forbes might start as the two guards, along with Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo as the two guards. Meanwhile, Brook Lopez should likely retain his place and partner the two forwards on the frontcourt as the center.

Advertisement

Bobby Portis, P.J. Tucker and Jeff Teague are likely to play the most rotation minutes coming off the bench from the reserves.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Milwaukee Bucks - Predicted Starting 5s

Memphis Grizzlies

Point Guard - Ja Morant | Shooting Guard - Grayson Allen | Small Forward - Dillon Brooks | Power Forward - Kyle Anderson | Center - Jonas Valanciunas.

Milwaukee Bucks

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday | Shooting Guard - Bryn Forbes | Small Forward - Khris Middleton | Power Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo | Center - Brook Lopez.