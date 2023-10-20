Memphis Grizzlies vs Milwaukee Bucks preview: Prediction, odds and more for 2023-24 NBA preseason

The Memphis Grizzlies vs Milwaukee Bucks lock horns in preseason on Friday, Oct. 20, in the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The game can be seen on Bally Sports WI and Bally Sports SE-MEM.

The Bucks have played four preseason games and won two. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies won their first two preseason matchups but lost their next two against the Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat respectively.

Online betting sportsbooks reckon the Memphis Grizzlies in this road game is the riskier pick compared to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Milwaukee Bucks: Players to watch

The Grizzlies lost 132-123 to the Miami Heat in their recent preseason game. Desmond Bane was their top scorer with 26 points in 24 minutes.

Jaren Jackson Jr. also played some minutes against the Heat, providing 12 points and six rebounds in 25 minutes. Meanwhile, Santi Aldama had an impressive start with 15 points and two three-pointers in 24 minutes.

Against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Milwaukee Bucks lost 124-101. Giannis Antetokounmpo played 24 minutes and had a double-double of 18 points, 10 rebounds, four steals and two assists.

Newly acquired Damian Lillard also tested his chemistry with Antetokounmpo but was only limited to five points and four assists in 24 minutes. Malik Beasley has been the team's best scorer with 20 points as he continues to battle for a starting position next season.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Milwaukee Bucks: Odds, spread and moneyline (Update odds)

Moneyline: Grizzlies (+160), Bucks (-180)

Spread: Grizzlies (+4.5), Bucks (-4.5)

Total: 223.5, Over (-110), Under (-110)

Memphis Grizzlies vs Milwaukee Bucks: Prediction

With just one preseason game to play and in front of the Wisconsin crowd, the Milwaukee Bucks are expected to put on a show, and they are the favored team in online sportsbooks to win over the Memphis Grizzlies.