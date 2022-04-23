Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds & Spreads - April 23rd, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

After a huge comeback victory in Game 3 of their NBA Playoffs first-round series, the Memphis Grizzlies are looking to put the Minnesota Timberwolves on the brink of elimination.

Memphis rallied from a 26-point deficit to stun the Target Center crowd and show why they had the NBA’s second-best record heading into the postseason.

Taylor Jenkins’ squad showed resilience and poise uncommon for such a young squad. Staring at an 18-point deficit early in the first quarter didn’t stop them from sticking to their game plan. Even as the lead ballooned to 26, the Memphis Grizzlies simply rolled their sleeves and got to work.

The Minnesota Timberwolves will have to show the same kind of fighting spirit and toughness after an extremely demoralizing loss. Minnesota followed up their huge 39-point first quarter with a horrific 12-point second quarter.

The outcome of the game seemed inevitable when the Grizzlies had a big third quarter. Instead of a fightback, the Timberwolves had another stinker of a quarter in the last period. Minnesota scored only 12 points in the game’s final 12 minutes.

Match Details

Fixture: Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves | 2021-22 NBA Playoffs

Date & Time: Saturday, April 23rd; 10:00 PM ET

Venue: Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

The Memphis Grizzlies showed character and grit in overcoming a big 26-point lead in Game 3. [Photo: Memphis Flyer]

Heading into the postseason, the Minnesota Timberwolves were recognized for their offense, being the team with the highest scoring average of 115.9 PPG.

Lost in this narrative and the series is the fact that the Memphis Grizzlies are only trailing the Timberwolves with 115.6 PPG in this statistical category.

After a horrific first quarter, the Grizzlies started showing why their offense is nothing to sneeze at while also showing their defensive chops.

Memphis played hard on both ends of the floor, and unlike in Game 1, where they looked jittery, they punished Minnesota's poor execution to win Game 3.

The Grizzlies will expect a tough battle on their hands as the Timberwolves should be raring to erase their horrible loss. Ja Morant had a quiet triple-double and could erupt in Game 4.

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

G - Ja Morant | G - Desmond Bane | F - Dillon Brooks | F - Kyle Anderson | C - Jaren Jackson Jr.

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves were disappointing in their biggest game of the season. [Photo: Dunking with Wolves]

At some point, Karl-Anthony Towns has got to back up his trash-talking. A few days after hyping up the series shifting to Minnesota, the All-Star center had another head-shaking performance. He finished with eight points, five rebounds, five blocks, and one steal.

Foul trouble is partly the culprit of his inept performance. He could not get any kind of rhythm and almost didn’t have an impact when he was on the court.

The Minnesota Timberwolves will not win the series if this is the kind of game they consistently get from the talented big man.

Memphis has decided to go small in back-to-back games, which has made Towns less effective. The Minnesota Timberwolves' adjustment could be key to putting this series back to square one.

Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Lineup

G - D’Angelo Russell | G - Patrick Beverley | F - Anthony Edwards | F - Jarred Vanderbilt | C - Karl-Anthony Towns

Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves Betting Odds & Spreads - April 23, 2022

Team Moneyline Total Points [Over and Under] Point Spread Memphis Grizzlies -150 Over 232.5 (-110) -3 (-110) Minnesota Timberwolves +130 Under 232.5 (-110) +3 (-110)

The Timberwolves still hold home-court advantage, but the Grizzlies are slight favorites. Memphis has shown that it can win ugly, even on the road.

Ja Morant had a quiet night by his standards, despite finishing with a triple-double. He might explode in Game 4 if he gets in rhythm.

Minnesota will have to regroup after a demoralizing loss. A win would put the series back to where it started, but a loss would give them almost insurmountable odds of winning the series.

Karl-Anthony Towns has to step up, while Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell have to do a better job involving the others.

Odds sourced from DraftKings SB

Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves Betting Tips

Memphis Grizzlies Betting Tips

Ja Morant could be due for a big scoring game as he’s only averaging 23.7 PPG in the series against the Timberwolves. Memphis is 6-2 against the spread in their last eight games on the road against Minnesota. The Grizzlies are 6-2 against the spread when playing as the favorites in their last eight matches.

Minnesota Timberwolves Betting Tips

Anthony Edwards has been spectacular in his first postseason series, averaging 25 points on 48.1% shooting, including 40% from beyond the arc. The total has gone OVER in 6 of the Timberwolves' last nine games. Minnesota is only 1-4 against the spread in their last five home games.

Grizzlies vs Timberwolves Match Prediction

Minnesota's season could be on the line here. Losing means dropping to 1-3 in the series and needing to win three of their last four games to eliminate Memphis.

The Timberwolves have done it before, and they might just do it again in front of their rabid home crowd to tie the series.

The Grizzlies are 10-3 ATS in their last 13 games against Minnesota. The Timberwolves are 2-6 ATS in their last eight games when playing at home against Memphis. The total has gone OVER in 7 of Minnesota's last 10 games played this month.

Where to watch the Grizzlies vs Timberwolves game

ESPN will cover the Grizzlies vs Timberwolves game on national TV. BSN and Bally Sports Memphis will provide local coverage of the matchup.

