Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction April 21st, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

Game 3 of the Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves series is tonight. After Minnesota stole Game 1, Memphis came back with a vengeance in Game 2, winning 124-96. Game 2 was the kind of beating expected out of the blue-collar town.

Minnesota has been playing tough basketball recently, but Memphis is the far superior team in this series. Game 1 gave fans hope of a deep playoff run, but this Grizzlies team won't let that happen. Despite being the two seeds, they remain grossly underrated.

Being a young team is a reason to be apprehensive about Memphis, but most people just aren't paying attention to the smallest market team in the NBA. They have shown they can go toe-to-toe with any team in the NBA, and they are a real threat to win the West.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Match Details

Fixture: Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Date & Time: Thursday, April 21st, 7:30 PM EDT

Venue: Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Betting Odds

Moneyline Spread Over/Under Grizzlies -125 -1.5 (-110) 236 (-110) Timberwolves +105 +1.5 (-110) 236 (-110)

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Best Picks

After having a historic season from behind the arc, Desmond Bane has been pedestrian in the postseason. 4/12 from three with a total of 33 points. Both of those numbers are below his regular season average. Bane needs to pick it up if the Grizzlies are going to make a deep run in these playoffs.

Desmond Bane Under 3.5 Threes (-150)

D'Angelo Russell is another player that isn't currently paying to his full potential. Russell had 11 points in Game 2 and 10 points in Game 1. Being at home might boost his confidence, but right now, he is not making his shots.

D'Angelo Russell Under 17.5 Points (-118)

Here is another statistic for your consideration: D'Angelo Russell scored the first bucket in both Games 1 & 2. Scoring the first basket three games in a row seems unlikely, but crazier things have happened. Bettors should put money on Morant and Russel for the first bucket.

D'Angelo Russel First Basket (+800)

Ja Morant First Buasket (+700)

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

In Tuesday's colossal win, the Grizzlies scored 124 points, and Ja Morant was their points leader with a measly 23 points. Everyone else on the team had 16 points or less. This is not something that is often seen in the playoffs. But it's that kind of team play that has won them so many regular-season games.

The short story here is that Ja Morant has his team back in the driver's seat, and they'll cruise the rest of the way to take this series.

Memphis Girzzlies -1.5 (-110)

LIVE POLL Q. Who Will Win This Series? Memphis Grizzlies Minnesota Timberwolves 0 votes so far

Edited by Arnav