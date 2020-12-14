Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction & Match Preview - December 14th, 2020 | NBA Preseason 2020-21

This is the second time these two Western Conference teams will face each other in the 2020-21 NBA preseason. The Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies are in similar sort situation, both finished outside the top-8 last season and will be looking to at least make the post-season during the 2020-21 NBA season.

Match Details

Fixture: Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves - NBA Preseason Game

Date & Time: Monday, December 14th, 2020 - 8 PM ET (Tuesday, December 15th, 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

Minnesota Timberwolves will be looking to better their performance from last time around, when they were beaten by mere 2 points. Like their opposition, Memphis Grizzlies will be looking to use this opportunity to give their young rookies some game time, while also getting the roster in rhythm ahead of what is expected to be a season like no other.

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves achieved what they set out to. They gave their 1st overall pick, Anthony Edwards, the most playing time as they would want to test his capabilities and develop his confidence. Edwards clocked 26 minutes of playing time, the most on his team despite coming off the bench and scored 5 points.

KAT, Ant Man and Jaylen.



Full highlights from the #Timberwolves' preseason opener ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/jxVt7uJhZ2 — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 13, 2020

It is very rare for a 1st pick to come off the bench, Anthony Edwards will likely start during the regular season. After a mid-season trade got them, D'Angelo Russell last season and the acquisition of Ricky Rubio this offseason. The Minnesota Timberwolves are on the cusp of making the post-season, with a core that also features Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards.

Key Player - Anthony Edwards

Anthony Edwards (#1) in an NBA preseason game

After drafting the 1st overall pick, fans of the Minnesota Timberwolves would be most excited to see the rookie's capabilities in full action. As mentioned earlier, Anthony Edwards got the most playing time and the next matchup is predicted to be the same.

With the 1st pick of the @NBADraft, the @Timberwolves select Anthony Edwards (@theantman05)!



2020 #NBADraft presented by State Farm on ESPN pic.twitter.com/8fIzqgodnO — NBA (@NBA) November 19, 2020

Even though Edwards had somewhat of an off night in scoring in the first game, these NBA preseason games are meant for his development and the spotlight will once again fall on him during the encounter on December 14.

Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Lineup

G Malik Beasley, G D'Angelo Russell, F Jake Layman, F Josh Okogie, C Karl-Anthony Towns

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

The Memphis Grizzlies victory was headlined by Ja Morant's 20 points and 11 assists. He won Rookie of the year last season and is showing the league that he can very well lead an NBA team to success.

.@memgrizz escape with a 107-105 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves in their preseason opener.@JaMorant 20 points, 10 assists, 2/3 3pt@JValanciunas 13 points, 9 rebounds @DBane0625 12 points, 4 rebounds — Grizzly Bear Blues (@sbnGrizzlies) December 13, 2020

Jonas Valanciunas had 13 points and was one rebound shy of a double-double. Several other players had double-digit scoring and if the team hopes to be in playoff contention, their entire team will need to support the likes of Ja Morant in the scoring department.

Key Player - Ja Morant

Ja Morant

As mentioned earlier, Ja Morant's double-double led the way for the Memphis Grizzlies' victory in the first matchup. Ja Morant has started to show signs of an incredible playmaker and he will be the key for this franchise not only for next season but for years to come. He led the team into the play-in game in the 2019-20 season.

Over the last 3 preseasons (including preseason games in the bubble), there have been 4 instances of a player having 20 points and 10 assists in a game.



Ja Morant has 2 of these games. James Harden and Giannis Antetokounmpo have the other 2. pic.twitter.com/czPPIGCnPe — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 13, 2020

Ja Morant has the potential to get an All-Star selection this year if he continues to impress. He will be the main player to focus on in the December 14 game.

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

G Ja Morant, G Grayson Allen, F Kyle Anderson, G Dillon Brooks, C Jonas Valanciunas

Grizzlies vs Timberwolves Match Prediction

The next matchup is expected to go neck-and-neck as well. Although Minnesota Timberwolves have a better roster on paper, the team is yet to develop chemistry and figure out their offense. Whereas the Memphis Grizzlies look ready ever since the Orlando bubble and they showed their mettle in the first preseason game.

The Minnesota Timberwolves need to figure out their rotations and continue to give Anthony Edwards the most playing time. The preseason game will be another chance for this team to develop chemistry.

Where to watch Grizzlies vs Timberwolves?

National coverage and local television coverage for the Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves preseason game will be available on Fox Sports North and Fox Sports Southeast. International fans can catch the game on the NBA League Pass.

