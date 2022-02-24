Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction & Match Preview - February 24th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Memphis Grizzlies will face the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center in their first game following the All-Star break on Thursday, February 24. Both teams have faced off thrice this season and the Grizzlies have won two of them, while the Timberwolves secured a win in one.

The Grizzlies went into the All-Star break with a disappointing 119-123 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. Ja Morant and Desmond Bane combined to score 74 points, but their efforts went in vain as the Grizzlies fell short on the night.

The trio of Jusuf Nurkic, Anferenee Simons and new-addition Josh Hart all played significant roles for the Trail Blazers on the night. They combined to score 85 points to help the team get to a 123-119 win over the in-form Grizzlies.

The Minnesota Timberwolves also suffered a defeat at the hands of the Toronto Raptors in their last game before the All-Star break. Karl-Anthony Towns added 24 points and 11 rebounds, however, stars like D'Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards had an off game.

The team put on an underwhelming performance overall which resulted in a 91-103 loss for the Timberwolves. Opposition guard Gary Trent Jr. scored 30 points to lead the way from the front for the Raptors as they secured the win.

Match Details

Fixture: Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Thursday, February 24, 9:00 PM ET [Friday, February 25, 6:30 AM IST]

Venue: Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

The Memphis Grizzlies are currently the third seed in the West with a 41-19 record, and have been playing with a lot of energy and confidence.

Despite missing the services of the ever-reliable Dillon Brooks due to an ankle injury, the team has been resilient and have put up some special performances in recent weeks. Ja Morant is undoubtedly their best player, but others like Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. have also elevated their game this season.

Having already showcased what they are capable of in the regular season, Memphis looks like a team capable of making some noise in the playoffs.

However, for that to happen, they will need to continue their brilliant form and keep playing with the same intensity. Going up against the Timberwolves tonight, they will be hoping to grab a win as that will help them start their post-All-Star campaign in style.

Key Player - Ja Morant

Ja Morant is one of the best young players in the NBA. He was a starter in the All-Star game and many expect things to only get better for the youngster from here on. Morant is averaging 26.8 PPG and 6.9 APG in 46 appearances. The 22-year old's game has won him a lot of praise from fellow NBA players and legends.

Going up against the Timberwolves, he will be looking to keep his stellar form going and lead the Grizzlies to another win. However, tonight's game won't be a walk in the park for Morant, as the Timberwolves are capable of making life very difficult for their opponents.

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

G - Ja Morant, G - Desmond Bane, F - Zaire Williams, F - Jaren Jackson Jr., C - Steven Adams

Minnesota Timberwolves

2022 NBA All-Star - MTN DEW 3-Point Contest

The seventh-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves look like a legit playoff team this season. Their young core has done a great job and if they keep it going, they should be able to jump a few places higher in the West.

Minnesota has the perfect mix of players, as Karl-Anthony Towns, D'Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards are certainly their go-to guys. However, they also have a veteran presence in the form of Patrick Beverley, who has proved invaluable to the locker room.

Going into this game, they will be hoping to put on a good showing as any setback at this point could prove to be costly for them considering the competition in the West.

They have won five of their last six games at home and will be hoping to add to their solid winning record after this game on Thursday.

Key Player - Karl-Anthony Towns

Karl-Anthony Towns won the three-point shooting contest during the All-Star weekend and once again proved why he is one of the best shooting bigs in the league. The 26-year-old will look to bring all of that confidence into the remainder of the regular season and continue his brilliance with the Timberwolves.

With 23 games left, the team will be hoping to see some big performances from Towns as they continue their bid to make the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves "I'm up there with the best shooting big man of all time and I needed this trophy to prove it." "I'm up there with the best shooting big man of all time and I needed this trophy to prove it." https://t.co/5iBkP1gb9R

Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Lineup

G - D'Angelo Russell, G - Patrick Beverley, F - Anthony Edwards, F - Jarred Vanderbilt, C - Karl-Anthony Towns

Grizzlies vs Timberwolves Match Prediction

The Grizzlies and the Timberwolves are two teams with some of the best young stars in the league. This game promises to be a thrilling encounter, but the Grizzlies are expected to get over the line based on their recent form and roster strength.

Where to watch the Grizzlies vs Timberwolves game?

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. This encounter between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Minnesota Timberwolves will also be locally telecast on Bally Sports Southeast and Bally Sports North.

Check this out - FanDuel SB:$1,000 Risk-Free Bet

Edited by David Nyland