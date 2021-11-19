Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction & Match Preview - November 20th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Memphis Grizzlies and the Minnesota Timberwolves will look to continue their respective winning runs when they lock horns at the Target Center on Saturday.

Both teams are coming off back-to-back wins. The Grizzlies defeated the LA Clippers 120-108 in their previous outing, while the Timberwolves registered a 115-90 win over the San Antonio Spurs in their last game.

Match Details

Fixture: Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves | 2021-22 NBA season.

Date & Time: Saturday, November 20; 8:00 PM ET (Sunday, November 21; 6:30 AM IST).

Venue: Target Center, Minneapolis, MN.

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

The Memphis Grizzlies have returned to form in style with thumping wins over the Houston Rockets and the LA Clippers. Ja Morant has been sensational during this stretch as the team improved their season record to 8-7.

The Grizzlies' offense has clicked well. They scored 136 points against the Rockets and 120 against the Clippers, the second-best defensive team in the NBA this season. Memphis held only a three-point advantage entering half-time. But a huge third quarter from Ja Morant shifted the tie in their favor; Morant scored 17 of his 28 points during that stretch.

Four other Memphis Grizzlies players scored in double digits to round off a brilliant team effort. The Grizzlies will have to continue to stay aggressive if they are to continue their winning ways against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday.

Key Player - Ja Morant

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies in action

Ja Morant's exceptional form has played a key role in all eight wins the Memphis Grizzlies have recorded so far. The third-year guard is averaging 26 points, 6.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game so far. He is shooting a career-best 50.2% from the floor, including 38.4% from the arc.

Morant's prowess at the offensive end of the floor has created problems galore for opposition defenders. The Grizzlies look like an unstoppable force with their star player in song. If he has a solid game on Saturday, the Grizzlies will fancy their chances of a win against the Timberwolves.

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

G - Ja Morant | G - Desmond Bane | F - Dillon Brooks | F - Jaren Jackson Jr. | C - Steven Adams.

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves seem to be back on track after their exceptional performances in their last two games. Their intensity has been high at both ends of the floor, helping them rack up back-to-back wins.

Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell put up stellar performances against the Spurs in Minnesota's last game. The former recorded 25 points, 12 rebounds and five assists, while Russell had 22 points and five assists on the night. The T'Wolves were also clinical from the three-point range, knocking down 21 shots from the deep.

The Minnesota Timberwolves will have to remain consistent if they wish to continue their winning ways.

Key Player - Patrick Beverley

Patrick Beverley in action during a game

Patrick Beverley's defense could be crucial to the Minnesota Timberwolves' hopes of beating the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday. He will likely be tasked with guarding Ja Morant during the game.

Morant is the focal point of Memphis' offense. If Beverley keeps him quiet, Minnesota could win the game on the night.

Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Lineup

G - D'Angelo Russell | G - Patrick Beverley | F - Jarred Vanderbilt | F - Anthony Edwards | C - Karl-Anthony Towns.

Grizzlies vs Timberwolves Match Prediction

The Memphis Grizzlies and the Minnesota Timberwolves are both in fine form entering this contest. For that reason, this game could go down to the wire. The Grizzlies have been more consistent in terms of producing high-quality performances, though. That makes them the marginal favorites to win this match.

Where to watch Grizzlies vs Timberwolves?

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Minnesota Timberwolves will be televised locally by Bally Sports Southeast and Bally Sports North +. Fans can also catch live action online via a subscription to NBA League Pass.

Edited by Bhargav