Memphis Grizzlies vs New Orleans Pelicans Prediction & Match Preview - November 13th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Memphis Grizzlies will head to the Smoothie King Center to face off against the New Orleans Pelicans in an NBA 2021-22 regular-season game on Saturday. Both teams will be gunning to get to a win, as they come into this encounter on the back of disappointing defeats in their previous games.

The Grizzlies faced off against a red-hot Phoenix team on Friday. Ja Morant scored 26 points on the night, but that wasn't enough to prevent a 119-94 loss for Memphis. The team had a poor night shooting, and will hope to get better when they take the floor against the Pelicans on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans suffered their 12th defeat of the season, against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday. James Harden erupted for 39 points to give the Nets a 120-112 win on the night. The Pelicans desperately need a few wins under their belt, and the game against the Grizzlies is their best chance to get their campaign back on track.

Match Details

Fixture: Memphis Grizzlies vs New Orleans Pelicans | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Saturday, November 13; 8:00 PM ET (Sunday, November 14; 5:30 AM IST).

Venue: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA.

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors

The Memphis Grizzlies have had a mixed campaign so far. They have a 6-6 record, and sit in eighth position in the Western Conference. The team has faced two consecutive defeats, and will hope to get back to winning ways soon.

Ja Morant's brilliance this season has been a huge positive for the Grizzlies, as he has helped them out of many tough situations. He will hope to add another big scoring night against the Pels to help the team get their seventh win of the season.

Key Player - Ja Morant

Ja Morant has elevated his game to another level this season. He is averaging 26.5 PPG. 5.7 RPG and 7.3 APG while shooting at 48.8% from the field.

The 22-year-old has been featuring in all the highlight reels, thanks to his monstrous dunks and jaw-dropping layups. With the Grizzlies losing two games on the trot, Morant will hope to inspire the team to put up a good performance and get them back to winning ways.

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

G - Ja Morant; G - De'Anthony Melton; F - Desmond Bane; F - Jaren Jackson Jr., C - Steven Adams.

New Orleans Pelicans Preview

The New Orleans Pelicans have had one of the most disastrous starts to the season. They only have one win in 13 games, and have struggled to get going.

The Pels put up a good performance against the Brooklyn Nets in their previous game. But James Harden's brilliance doused their hopes of a win. Beating the Grizzlies is not going to be easy, but the Pelicans have no choice but to play hard and get the win at home.

Key Player - Jonas Valanciunas

New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns

Jonas Valanciunas has been one of the top centers in the league this season. He has been the only positive for the Pels this season, as he has been performing extremely well on a nightly basis.

The 29-year-old is averaging 20.0 PPG and 14.0 RPG this season. His presence in the paint will be key against the Grizzlies, as Ja Morant has done a lot of damage there. Valanciunas' height and physicality could give him a bit of a boost in the game against the Grizzlies on Saturday.

New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Lineup

G - Devonte' Graham; G - Nickeil Alexander-Walker; F - Garrett Temple; F - Josh Hart; C - Jonas Valanciunas.

Grizzlies vs Pelicans Match Prediction

The Memphis Grizzlies have been a much-improved team this year. They started their season looking good, but the past few weeks have seen them face a few tough defeats.

However, they will hope to bring back the consistency, and keep playing well to once again make the playoffs. Considering the way the two teams have been playing this season, the Memphis Grizzlies are expected to win this game at the Smoothie King Center.

Where to watch the Grizzlies vs Pelicans game?

ALSO READ Article Continues below

All NBA games will be made available on the official NBA app. The Grizzlies vs Pelicans game will also be locally telecast on Bally Sports Southeast and Bally Sports New Orleans.

Edited by Bhargav