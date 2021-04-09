Memphis Grizzlies vs New York Knicks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - April 9th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Memphis Grizzlies will look to maintain their winning streak when they take on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Friday.

The Grizzlies have four consecutive wins heading into this contest. During that stretch, they have managed to beat the Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks, three of the top-six sides in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Memphis Grizzlies decimated the Hawks in their last outing by outscoring them 131-113. Grayson Allen led the charge with 30 points, while the other four starters scored more than 15 points.

The Memphis Grizzlies are on 4 game winning streak and Grayson Allen has played an huge part in that!!! He dropped a cool 30 piece wing dinner tonight and since it was against Atlanta you know it had to be Lemon Pepper style! Just saying tho... — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) April 8, 2021

The Grizzlies dominated almost every department in the game. They converted more field goals and three-pointers while also outrebounding and outscoring their opponents inside the paint.

Meanwhile, the New York Knicks' woes after the All-Star break continued as they recently lost their ninth game in their last 15 outings. They will head into Friday's game on the back of consecutive losses against the Brooklyn Nets and the Boston Celtics.

In their last game, the New York Knicks were edged out by the Boston Celtics by a slender margin of two points as they lost 101-99. RJ Barrett had 29 points, while Julius Randle scored 22 points. However, a poor showing by the rest of their teammates saw the Knicks fall to a disappointing defeat.

The game was tightly contested and saw 17 lead changes and eight ties during the course of the match.

However, the New York Knicks struggled inside the paint, getting outscored 42-32 and outrebounded by 53-39 on the night, which helped the Celtics win the game.

Memphis Grizzlies vs New York Knicks - Injury Report

Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies have ruled out Jaren Jackson, Justice Winslow and De'Anthony Melton for the game against the New York Knicks.

Jackson (knee) has been out for a long time and will be available by the end of this month, while Winslow (quadriceps) has no timetable set for his return. Meanwhile, Melton has been ruled out because of a sore leg and will be missing his third straight game.

Brandon Clarke is the only player listed as day-to-day and could feature in Friday's match after missing out on the last two games because of a calf injury.

New York Knicks

John Henson was the only player mentioned in the New York Knicks' injury report apart from Mitchell Robinson. Henson will miss out against the Memphis Grizzlies due to a calf injury.

Memphis Grizzlies vs New York Knicks - Predicted Lineups

Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant will be the key to the Grizzlies chances of winning this game

The Memphis Grizzlies will likely field the same starting lineup from their last game.

Ja Morant and Grayson Allen started the proceedings from the backcourt in that match, while Dillon Brooks and Kyle Anderson started as the two forwards. Jonas Valanciunas was their partner on the frontcourt, playing the center position.

From the reserves, Desmond Bane, Xavier Tillman and Brandon Clarke (if available) will likely play the most minutes off the bench for the Memphis Grizzlies.

New York Knicks

New York Knicks

The New York Knicks will likely pick the same starting XI from their last game. In that case, Elfrid Payton and RJ Barrett will start as the two guards, while Reggie Bullock, Julius Randle and Nerlens Noel will be deployed on the frontcourt.

From the reserves, the likes of Derrick Rose, Immanuel Quickley, Alec Burks and Taj Gibson are likely to play the most minutes off the bench for the New York Knicks.

Memphis Grizzlies vs New York Knicks - Predicted Starting 5s

Memphis Grizzlies

Point Guard - Ja Morant l Shooting Guard - Grayson Allen l Small Forward - Dillon Brooks l Power Forward - Kyle Anderson l Center - Jonas Valanciunas.

New York Knicks

Point Guard - Eflrid Payton l Shooting Guard - RJ Barrett l Small Forward - Reggie Bullock l Power Forward - Julius Randle l Center - Nerlens Noel.

