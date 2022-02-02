Memphis Grizzlies vs New York Knicks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 2nd, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Memphis Grizzlies will clash with the New York Knicks for the first time this NBA season. The Knicks, who have a 24-27 record, are 11th in the Eastern Conference. With the competition so tough in their conference, Tom Thibodeau's team needs to improve drastically if they wish to rank in the top six seeds.

New York's poor offense, ranked 23rd in the league, has left them helpless against teams with formidable defense. At the same time, their defense isn't remarkable either. With a defensive rating of 109.5, the Knicks are only 11th in the league. Julius Randle, the 2020-21 MIP, has faced heavy criticism for his underwhelming performances.

NBA TV @NBATV THE GRIZZLIES ARE SHOWING OUT THE GRIZZLIES ARE SHOWING OUT 😱 https://t.co/skXZyqJVvU

The Knicks' opponents for Wednesday, Grizzlies, are not a team to be trifled with without a contingency plan. They are among the top ten teams in the league in both defense (seventh of 30) and offense (ninth of 30). Taylor Jenkins' team has a 35-18 season record, and stand third in the Western Conference standings.

The Knicks will have their task cut out facing a team that has a better record than even the top-seeded team in their conference. Nevertheless, a win will be crucial to improving their morale. Meanwhile, Memphis will look to bag another win.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

Dillion Brooks, when healthy, is a reliable attacker and one of Memphis' offensive pillars. However, he is scheduled to miss his 13th game in a row. He picked up a sprained ankle in the clash against the LA Clippers.

Moreover, the most dominant paint player in the Grizzlies squad, Steven Adams, has also been marked as questionable.

Player Name Status Reason Steven Adams Questionable Ankle Dillion Brooks Out Ankle

New York Knicks Injury Report

Derrick Rose has missed 22 games in a row due to an ankle surgery. He is scheduled to be sidelined for this game as well. While speaking to Mark Berman of the New York Post, Rose hinted at his expected return date.

“A little bit after All-Star. Taking my time still. It sucks right now. I had to get my mind right for this grind. I’ve been here numerous times.’’

Player Name Status Reason Derrick Rose Out Ankle

Memphis Grizzlies vs New York Knicks: Predicted Lineups

Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies' backcourt should feature guards Ja Morant and Desmond Bane. Bane is the best three-point shooter in Memphis, and could be a significant threat to New York.

Speaking of threats, no other player in Jenkins' squad is as significant a threat as Ja Morant to the Knicks. He is currently averaging 26.4 points, 6.8 assists and six rebounds. Meanwhile, Ziaire Williams, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Brandon Clarke should start up front.

New York Knicks

The Knicks could start veterans Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier in the backcourt. Kemba and Fournier are the two best three-point shooters in the team, and could be crucial in the team's offensive lineup.

NEW YORK KNICKS @nyknicks



January was special for @RJBarrett6 “I think it was some of the best basketball I played since I been in the league.”January was special for @RJBarrett6 “I think it was some of the best basketball I played since I been in the league.” January was special for @RJBarrett6 😤 https://t.co/e6LMBiu7NB

Meanwhile, New York's frontcourt could feature Julius Randle alongside RJ Barrett and Mitchell Robinson.

Memphis Grizzlies vs New York Knicks: Predicted Starting 5s

Memphis Grizzlies

Point Guard - Ja Morant | Shooting Guard - Desmond Bane | Small Forward - Ziaire Williams | Power Forward - Jaren Jackson Jr. | Center - Brandon Clarke

New York Knicks

Also Read Article Continues below

Point Guard - Kemba Walker | Shooting Guard - Evan Fournier | Small Forward - RJ Barrett | Power Forward - Julius Randle | Center - Mitchell Robinson.

Edited by Bhargav