Memphis Grizzlies vs OKC Thunder Match Player Stats and Box Score (Apr. 20) | Game 1, 2025 NBA Playoffs

The Memphis Grizzlies vs OKC Thunder game on Sunday started the second day of the 2025 NBA playoffs. After securing the final playoff spot against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday, the Grizzlies are eager to make a statement and upset the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.
The Thunder had the league-best record (68-14) on the way to the postseason. They are considered a strong candidate to win the championship this year, with MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading the way.
The Thunder didn't lose once in four regular-season games and entered this matchup as clear favorites to advance to the second round.
Memphis Grizzlies vs OKC Thunder player stats and box score
Memphis Grizzlies player stats and box score
OKC Thunder player stats and box score
Memphis Grizzlies vs OKC Thunder game recap
The Memphis Grizzlies vs OKC Thunder matchup started with the home team making it clear they were set to assert their dominance from the very beginning. A collective effort led by Gilgeous-Alexander's six points took the Thunder to a comfortable 32-20 win in the first quarter.
