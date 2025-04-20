  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  Memphis Grizzlies vs OKC Thunder Match Player Stats and Box Score (Apr. 20) | Game 1, 2025 NBA Playoffs

Memphis Grizzlies vs OKC Thunder Match Player Stats and Box Score (Apr. 20) | Game 1, 2025 NBA Playoffs

By Orlando Silva
Modified Apr 20, 2025 17:53 GMT
Mar 5, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) dribbles as Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) defends during the third quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn
Memphis Grizzlies vs OKC Thunder Match Player Stats and Box Score (Apr. 20) | Game 1, 2025 NBA Playoffs (Image Credit: Imagn)

The Memphis Grizzlies vs OKC Thunder game on Sunday started the second day of the 2025 NBA playoffs. After securing the final playoff spot against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday, the Grizzlies are eager to make a statement and upset the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

The Thunder had the league-best record (68-14) on the way to the postseason. They are considered a strong candidate to win the championship this year, with MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading the way.

The Thunder didn't lose once in four regular-season games and entered this matchup as clear favorites to advance to the second round.

Memphis Grizzlies vs OKC Thunder player stats and box score

Memphis Grizzlies player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTO
Jaren Jackson Jr.012001
Zach Edey241001
Ja Morant521000
Desmond Bane710002
Scotty Pippen Jr.201101
Marvin Bagley III000000
Sant Aldama210000
John Konchar000000
OKC Thunder player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTO
Chet Holmgren777010
Jalen Williams4010006
Isaiah Hartenstein631100
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander614011
Luguentz Dort310011
Jaylin Williams310001
Alex Caruso000100
Isaiah Joe300000
Cason Wallace000000
Aaron Wiggins300000
Memphis Grizzlies vs OKC Thunder game recap

The Memphis Grizzlies vs OKC Thunder matchup started with the home team making it clear they were set to assert their dominance from the very beginning. A collective effort led by Gilgeous-Alexander's six points took the Thunder to a comfortable 32-20 win in the first quarter.

