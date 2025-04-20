Memphis Grizzlies vs OKC Thunder predicted starting lineups and depth charts for Game 1 (April 20) | 2025 NBA Playoffs

Easter Sunday playoff hoops tips off with a Western Conference clash between the top-seeded OKC Thunder and the No. 8 seed Memphis Grizzlies. The Thunder have been off for a full week, awaiting their first-round opponent — which ended up being the Grizzlies, who clinched the West’s final playoff berth.

Here’s the latest injury report for the game:

Memphis Grizzlies vs OKC Thunder injury reports

Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies will be missing forward Brandon Clarke due to a right knee PCL sprain. GG Jackson is also out for personal reasons, and Jaylen Wells, still in concussion protocol, remains sidelined with a fractured right wrist and facial lacerations.

One bright spot for Memphis fans: Ja Morant is not listed on the injury report. His status had been uncertain for their final play-in against the Dallas Mavericks after he rolled his ankle in their opener versus the Golden State Warriors, but he’s good to go this afternoon.

OKC Thunder

For the Thunder, the only absences are Ousmane Dieng (left calf strain) and Nikola Topic (knee surgery). Neither affects their core rotation — Dieng is a deep bench option, and Topic was already ruled out for the season.

Also worth noting: Alex Caruso, Jaylin Williams and rookie guard Ajay Mitchell are not on the injury list and are expected to be available.

Memphis Grizzlies vs OKC Thunder predicted starting lineups and depth charts

Memphis Grizzlies starting lineup and depth chart

Expect the Grizzlies to start Ja Morant, Scotty Pippen Jr., Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Zach Edey.

Below is their depth chart.

Starter 2nd 3rd PG Ja Morant Yuki Kawamura SG Scotty Pippen Jr. Luke Kennard Vince Williams Jr. SF Desmond Bane John Konchar Lamar Stevens PF Jaren Jackson Jr. Santi Aldama Jay Huff C Zach Edey Jaren Jackson Jr. Marvin Bagley III

OKC Thunder starting lineup and depth chart

The Thunder are likely to start Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Lu Dort, Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein. That said, their lineup is flexible — guards like Cason Wallace, Aaron Wiggins, Isaiah Joe or even Alex Caruso could slide in, with Holmgren shifting to center.

But with Memphis expected to roll out Jackson and Edey, OKC is likely to match size and stick with their double-big lineup.

Below is the Thunder depth chart

Starter 2nd 3rd PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Alex Caruso Ajay Mitchell SG Luguentz Dort Cason Wallace SF Jalen Williams Isaiah Joe PF Chet Holmgren Kenrich Williams Dillon Jones C Isaiah Hartenstein Jaylin Williams



How to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs OKC Thunder

The game is scheduled to tip off at 1 p.m. EST at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. It will be broadcast nationally on ABC.

For fans looking to stream, the game is available live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV, both requiring active subscriptions.

