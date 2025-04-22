Memphis Grizzlies vs OKC Thunder Prediction and Betting Tips - April 22 | 2025 NBA Playoffs, Game 2

The Memphis Grizzlies vs OKC Thunder matchup is one of three 2025 NBA Playoffs games scheduled for Tuesday. This is Game 2 of their series, with OKC winning Game 1.

The two teams have faced each other 20 times in the postseason, with the series tied 10-10. They have also faced off in 109 regular-season games with the Thunder holding a 74-35 lopsided lead. OKC swept this year’s season series 4-0.

Memphis Grizzlies vs OKC Thunder NBA Playoffs Game 2 details and odds

The Memphis Grizzlies vs OKC Thunder NBA Playoffs Game 2 is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, April 22, at Paycom Center. The matchup will be broadcast nationally on TNT and truTV.

It will also air locally on FanDuel Sports Network - Oklahoma and FanDuel Sports Network - Southeast - Memphis. Fans can also stream the game live on MAX, NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Grizzlies (+650) vs. Thunder (-1000)

Spread: Grizzlies (+14.5) vs. Thunder (-14.5)

Total (O/U): Grizzlies -110 (o229) vs. Thunder -110 (u229)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Memphis Grizzlies vs OKC Thunder preview

Coming into the series, almost everyone expected the Thunder to dominate as they finished the season with the best record in the league at 68-14. However, the manner in which they dismantled the Grizzlies surprised everyone. It was a proper beatdown, as OKC won 131-80 on Sunday.

The 51-point win margin was the fifth largest in the history of NBA Playoffs and was the biggest Game 1 win ever.

The Grizzlies seemed like a deer in front of headlights. Among the starters, only Ja Morant scored in double digits with 17 points. The rest of the four starters had fewer field goals made than their combined turnovers. Even though Morant had 17 points, he shot a measly 6 of 17 from the floor.

The Thunder combined to shoot 50.5% from the floor, including 35.4% from the 3-point line. All their starters scored in double digits. Aaron Wiggins came off the bench to lead the team in scoring with 21 points.

The biggest concern for Memphis should be that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander didn’t even have a good game and still lost by 51 points. SGA shot just 4 of 13 for 15 points.

Memphis Grizzlies vs OKC Thunder betting props

Ja Morant’s points total is set at 22.5. After a lackluster showing on Sunday, bet on Morant to have a better game and score more than 22.5 points.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s points total is set at 32.5. This could be another game where the Thunder dominate Memphis and they don’t need to play SGA the full four quarters. Bet on the under.

Memphis Grizzlies vs OKC Thunder prediction and betting tips

The oddsmakers heavily favor the Thunder to take a 2-0 lead on Tuesday. We expect the same, as OKC should cover the spread for a win in a high-scoring game where the team total goes past 229 points.

