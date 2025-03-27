Memphis Grizzlies vs OKC Thunder Prediction and Betting Tips | March 27, 2025

A potential playoff preview is set for Thursday as two top-five teams, the OKC Thunder and Memphis Grizzlies, clash in one of the NBA’s eight scheduled games.

This marks the fourth and final meeting between these squads, with the Thunder having dominated the first three matchups — each victory coming by double digits.

Here’s a preview of the Memphis Grizzlies vs OKC Thunder game, scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. ET at Paycom Center in Oklahoma.

Memphis Grizzlies vs OKC Thunder Preview and Odds

Moneyline: Grizzlies (+360) vs Thunder (-470)

Spread: Grizzlies +10.5 (-110) vs Thunder -10.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Grizzlies o238.5 (-110) vs Thunder u238.5 (-110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Memphis Grizzlies vs OKC Thunder preview

The Memphis Grizzlies, who have battled injuries all season, took another significant hit as Brandon Clarke has been ruled out for the rest of the year with a PCL injury. Additionally, Ja Morant is sidelined tonight due to a left hamstring strain.

Despite their injury woes, Memphis sits at No. 5 in the standings with a 44-28 record, holding a three-game cushion over the No. 6 LA Clippers. They’re also within striking distance of the No. 2 seed, trailing by just 2.5 games.

However, standing in their way is the league-leading OKC Thunder, who have won seven straight. OKC continues to get strong contributions from its bench despite dealing with injuries of their own, with the latest key absence being Jalen Williams.

Williams is listed as questionable for tonight, as is Cason Wallace, while Aaron Wiggins has been ruled out. But even with rotation players missing, OKC has shown the ability to adjust and thrive in any lineup.

Memphis Grizzlies vs OKC Thunder predicted starting lineups

Grizzlies

G - Scotty Pippen Jr. | G - Desmond Bane | F - Jaylen Wells | F - Santi Aldama | C - Jaren Jackson Jr.

Thunder

G - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | G - Isaiah Joe | F - Lu Dort | F - Chet Holmgren | C - Isaiah Hartenstein

Editor's note: These are the predicted lineups and could change based on the availability of players.

Memphis Grizzlies vs OKC Thunder betting props

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander O/U 33.5 points – Take the under.

Chet Holmgren O/U 18.5 points – Take the over.

Scotty Pippen Jr. O/U 11.5 points – Take the over.

Jaylen Wells Jr. O/U 11.5 points – Take the over.

Memphis Grizzlies vs OKC Thunder prediction

Even with several key players out, OKC has repeatedly shown they can adjust and continue their winning ways. Regardless of whether Jalen Williams and Cason Wallace suit up tonight, expect the Thunder to exploit Memphis’ offense in Ja Morant’s absence and apply their signature defensive pressure.

Our prediction: Thunder win by 19.

