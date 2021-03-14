Memphis Grizzlies vs OKC Thunder Prediction & Match Preview - March 14th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Memphis Grizzlies will travel to the Chesapeake Energy Arena for a showdown against the OKC Thunder in their second meeting of the 2020-21 NBA season.

In their first clash of the campaign, the Memphis Grizzlies came out on top courtesy of Ja Morant's stellar triple-double effort.

Both teams have struggled to solidify their place in the playoff picture. The Grizzlies are currently occupying the 10th spot in the West with a 17-17 record.

Meanwhile, the OKC Thunder are tied for 11th spot along with the Pelicans with a 16-22 record ahead of this fixture.

Match Details

Fixture: Memphis Grizzlies vs. OKC Thunder Prediction - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Sunday, March 14, 2021 2:00 PM PM ET. (Sunday 11:30 PM IST)

Venue: Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, OK

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

After defeating the Wizards in their first game of the second half of the season, the Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Denver Nuggets in their previous matchup.

Ja Morant had the opportunity to seal the deal late in the game but after a bang-bang play, he did not receive a foul call from the referee. The Nuggets eventually held on for the win.

The officials ruled there was no foul by Jokic on Ja Morant in the final seconds.



The Nuggets went on to win by 1. pic.twitter.com/rD0XILiSMG — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 13, 2021

The Memphis Grizzlies saw as many as five players score in double digits in their 17th loss of the season. Taylor Jenkins' side will hope for a better result when they take on the OKC Thunder next.

Key Player - Ja Morant

Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies

Despite the loss to the Nuggets, Ja Morant played well on the night, raking up 16 points while dishing out nine assists and collecting four rebounds in 34 minutes.

Morant continues to lead the Memphis Grizzlies with the most points and assists this season. In 26 games thus far, he has averaged 19.7 points, 7.8 assists, and 3.4 rebounds on a 45% shooting display from the field.

The Memphis Grizzlies will look to Morant to elevate his game as the season closes in on the playoffs and the competition intensifies.

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

G Ja Morant, G Desmond Bane, F Dillon Brooks, F Kyle Anderson, C Jonas Valanciunas

OKC Thunder Preview

The OKC Thunder struggled mightily against the New York Knicks as the team was severely depleted by the number of players available to suit up.

With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander out with a quadriceps contusion, the Thunder failed to match the Knicks on the offensive end, losing 119-97.

Mark Daigneault's squad witnessed as many as seven players score in double digits. However, they went cold in the fourth quarter, managing to put only 19 points on the scoreboard as opposed to the Knicks, who produced 31 points.

The OKC Thunder are the owners of the 29th offensive rating in the league heading into their matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Key Player - Al Horford

Al Horford #42 of the Oklahoma City Thunder

Al Horford has expanded his role recently, becoming the second-highest scorer behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with 14.3 points on 44% shooting accuracy from the field. He is also securing 6.8 rebounds per game so far into the season.

Horford is coming off a team-high 16-point outing in their loss to the Knicks, in which he also added five boards in 27 minutes from the floor.

The OKC Thunder will need the veteran leader to step up to the plate and post a big performance to stand a chance against the Memphis Grizzlies.

OKC Thunder Predicted Lineup

G Luguentz Dort, G Theo Maledon, F Isaiah Roby, F Aleksej Pokusevski, C Al Horford.

Grizzlies vs Thunder Match Prediction

The OKC Thunder have struggled to score the ball and are in dire need of a bucket maker to lead them from the front. Their injury-riddled squad will face an uphill battle in this matchup, especially if Shai Gilgeous-Alexander does not return to his floor duties.

Meanwhile, the Memphis Grizzlies have seen their fair share of ups and downs but are primed to do better in the second half of the campaign.

Heading into this matchup, the Grizzlies are the better side on paper and should be able to register their 18th win of the season.

Ja Morant has been playing the game at a high level, while Jonas Valančiūnas has been a reliable double-double machine night in and night out.

Where to watch Grizzlies vs Thunder?

The game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the OKC Thunder will be telecast on Fox Sports Oklahoma and Fox Sports Southeast (Memphis). Fans can also live stream the game via the NBA League Pass.