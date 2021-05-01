Memphis Grizzlies vs Orlando Magic Prediction & Match Preview - May 1st, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Memphis Grizzlies and Orlando Magic will face each other again for a second consecutive night – this time at the Amway Center – to finish their two-game set for the season. Yesterday's matchup between the two sides was a low-scoring one, with the Grizzlies emerging victorious.

Match Details

Fixture: Memphis Grizzlies vs Orlando Magic | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Saturday, May 1st, 8 PM ET (Sunday, 5:30 AM IST)

Venue: Amway Center, Orlando, FL

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

The Memphis Grizzlies had the opportunity to push for the sixth seed a week ago, but two deflating losses later, they're likely to remain stuck in one of the play-in tournament spots. They returned to winning ways against the Orlando Magic, but Tyler Jenkins' men are only placed eighth in the West with a 32-30 record.

The Memphis Grizzlies struggled to score last night but they'll have some reinforcements for tonight's game. Jaren Jackson Jr. is expected to return after sitting out the front end of the back-to-back. Grayson Allen also missed out with a hand injury, but he's day-to-day and could be available for tonight's return fixture.

Dillon Brooks was among the positives for the Memphis Grizzlies last night. He was the only player on both teams who managed to rack up 20 points. Brooks has struggled for consistency, but he's averaging 18 points over the last five games. Jonas Valanciunas was also in his element against the Orlando Magic yesterday and recorded a double-double with 14 points and 15 rebounds.

Key Player - Ja Morant

Ja Morant

Ja Morant's form has dipped a bit again. Morant has scored a combined 18 points in the last two outings, but he averaged 29.2 points, 7.6 assists and 6.6 rebounds in five games before that. Despite his cold run, Morant will still be running the show for the Memphis Grizzlies and attracting the attention of the Orlando Magic defenders. He'll be hoping to take his explosiveness up a notch tonight to be more impactful.

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

G Ja Morant, G Grayson Allen, G Dillon Brooks, F Kyle Anderson, C Jonas Valanciunas

Orlando Magic Preview

The Orlando Magic have won a total of three games in April so far, one of which came against the Cleveland Cavaliers earlier this week. They looked pretty hapless against the Memphis Grizzlies yesterday, but their defensive effort was a huge takeaway.

The Orlando Magic have barely had any rhythm going forward and have had to rely on individual brilliance to keep their scoreboard ticking. Dwayne Bacon usually makes an impact off the bench, but even he went missing against the Memphis Grizzlies. He had averaged 16.3 points in the three games before yesterday.

Mo Bamba was extremely impactful for the Orlando Magic last night. He managed 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting and also grabbed 11 boards. Bamba has made full use of the opportunities afforded to him of late, averaging 12.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.2 blocks through the last five games.

Key Player - Cole Anthony

Cole Anthony

Rookie Cole Anthony has arguably been the best player for the Orlando Magic in their last two games. Anthony scored 12 points in the fourth quarter against the Cavs to lead the Magic to a win. He followed it up with an efficient 15-point outing last night. Anthony took a huge leap last month, ending with an average of 14.1 points, 5.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game in April.

Orlando Magic Predicted Lineup

G Cole Anthony, G Gary Harris, F James Ennis, F Moritz Wagner, C Wendell Carter Jr.

Grizzlies vs Magic Match Prediction

The Memphis Grizzlies enter this game as the clear favorites again. They were clearly the better team last night and will likely be having one or two players returning from injury for this fixture. Meanwhile, the Orlando Magic's offense is still a mess and they've found it difficult to maintain their defensive intensity. Expect the Grizzlies to pick up another win.

Where to watch Grizzlies vs Magic?

Local coverage of the game will be available on Bally Sports Southeast–Memphis and Bally Sports Florida. You can also live stream the same via the NBA League Pass.

