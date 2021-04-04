Memphis Grizzlies vs Philadelphia 76ers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - April 4th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Memphis Grizzlies will lock horns with Eastern Conference heavyweights Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on Sunday.

The Philadelphia 76ers lead their conference, thanks to a 34-15 record, and have won their last two games. The Memphis Grizzlies, meanwhile, are vying for a playoff berth in the Western Conference, thanks to a 23-23 record on the season.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineups

Memphis Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies vs Utah Jazz

Jaren Jackson Jr. is targeting an April return following his knee injury, which automatically rules him out of this game. Center Jontay Porter is suffering from a similar issue and is also sidelined for this crucial clash as well.

Meanwhile, small forward Justice Winslow will miss the fixture because of a thigh problem. His status is being monitored on a day-to-day basis.

Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers vs LA Lakers

The Philadelphia 76ers have no major injury concerns going into this game. The only player who won't feature against the Memphis Grizzlies is NBA trade deadline day acquisition George Hill, who is out indefinitely with a thumb injury.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineups

Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies could field a backcourt of last season's Rookie of the Year winner Ja Morant and Duke product Grayson Allen.

Dillon Brooks and Kyle Anderson should take up the forward spots, while former Toronto Raptors player Jonas Valanciunas could start at center.

Brandon Clarke has put in some commendable performances off the bench for the Memphis Grizzlies this season, averaging 11 points and 5.6 rebounds with a steal on 52% shooting from the field.

Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers have one of the most fearsome starting 5s in the league, starting with Ben Simmons, who should start at point guard. Seth Curry should partner him, while sharpshooter Danny Green is likely to start at the 3.

Tobias Harris has looked in good touch, putting up 20 points and seven rebounds on 40% shooting from the deep.

MVP candidate Joel Embiid made a return to the starting lineup against the Timberwolves and is expected to start at center.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Starting 5s

Memphis Grizzlies

Point Guard - Ja Morant; Shooting Guard - Grayson Allen; Small Forward - Dillon Brooks; Power Forward - Kyle Anderson; Center - Jonas Valanciunas.

Philadelphia 76ers

Point Guard - Ben Simmons; Shooting Guard - Seth Curry; Small Forward - Danny Green; Power Forward - Tobias Harris; Center - Joel Embiid.