Memphis Grizzlies vs Philadelphia 76ers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 31st, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Philadelphia 76ers will host the Memphis Grizzlies at the Wells Fargo Center on Monday.

The Memphis Grizzlies will hit the road after two games at home. Coming off a 115-95 win against the Washington Wizards, the Grizzlies saw themselves improve to 35-17 on the season.

The Philadelphia 76ers will alo be coming off a win. Registering a 103-101 win over the Sacramento Kings, the 76ers are on a four-game winning streak. They have improved to 30-19 on the season.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

The Memphis Grizzlies will enjoy a relatively healthy roster as they head into their next matchup on Monday.

Although Ziaire Williams was listed out due to knee soreness in the previous game, he was taken off the injury report prior to Monday's game. His return to the rotation will be a welcome sight for Memphis.

The Grizzlies may also potentially see Tyus Jones out of the rotation. Jones has been under health and safety protocols since January 18th. He has been upgraded to questionable for the game.

Long-term injuries will continue to see Dillon Brooks out of the rotation. Brooks sustained an ankle injury early in the month of January. He is expected to miss a few more weeks.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Tyus Jones Questionable Health and Safety Dillon Brooks Out Ankle

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

The Philadelphia 76ers will have a few names to mention in their injury report ahead of their next home game.

A new addition to the injury report will see Furkan Korkmaz listed as day-to-day. Korkmaz experienced some knee soreness following the game against the Kings and may sit out Monday night.

Also, Shake Milton remains out for the 14th straight game The #Sixers have added Furkan Korkmaz to their injury report for tomorrow's game vs. #Grizzlies . He's questionable with knee soreness.

Shake Milton will also continue to be sidelined with a back injury. He has missed 14 consecutive games and there is no timeline on his return.

Ben Simmons also features on the injury report as he sits out most of the season due to personal reasons. With his trade status still up in the air, there is no guarantee on whether he'll play for any side this season.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Furkan Korkmaz Questionable Knee Shake Milton Out Back Ben Simmons Out Personal

Memphis Grizzlies vs Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineups

Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies have adapted to their injury situation quite well this season. With multiple role players capable enough to step into the starting spot, the Grizzlies boast a solid roster overall.

Featuring an All-Star starter in Ja Morant in the backcourt alongside Desmond Bane, Memphis also sees a solid frontcourt pair of Jaren Jackson Jr. and Steven Adams at power forward and center, respectively.

In the absence of Ziaire Williams, John Konchar moved into the starting rotation. While Williams has been taken off the injury report, they may stagger his minutes so Konchar may still play heavy minutes in this game.

The bench rotation will be a little shorthanded considering the absence of Tyus Jones. However, players such as Brandon Clarke, Kyle Anderson and De'Anthony Melton will continue to see significant burn.

Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers have a well-established rotation based around their superstar big man. With only a few players out of the rotation, Philadelphia will see their starting lineup at full strength.

The backcourt will see Tyrese Maxey start at point guard alongside Seth Curry at shooting guard. The front-court trio will continue to see Matisse Thybulle start at small forward alongside Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid at power forward and center, respectively.

This happens to be Philadelphia's primary rotation. However, the starters don't usually play heavy minutes as the rotation goes quite deep into the bench.

The bench sees significant minutes from players such as Furkan Korkmaz, Georges Niang, Andre Drummond, Danny Green and Isaiah Joe. While the majority of the minutes are distributed between Korkmaz and Niang, Green may see more minutes considering Korkmaz's questionable status for the game.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Starting 5’s

Memphis Grizzlies

G - Ja Morant | G - Desmond Bane | F - Ziaire Williams | F - Jaren Jackson Jr. | C - Steven Adams

Philadelphia 76ers

G - Tyrese Maxey | G - Seth Curry | F - Matisse Thybulle | F - Tobias Harris | C - Joel Embiid

