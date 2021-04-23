Memphis Grizzlies vs Portland Trail Blazers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - April 23rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Memphis Grizzlies will face the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center in an enticing NBA matchup.

The Memphis Grizzlies are on a two-game losing run heading into Friday's contest. They lost to the LA Clippers 105-117 in their last game, despite Ja Morant's 22-point effort.

The Grizzlies started with a 39-24 lead in the first quarter but failed to capitalize on it down the stretch, allowing the Clippers to make a comeback and win the game.

The Portland Trail Blazers, on the other hand, are on a three-game losing run and will be eager to avoid a fourth successive defeat on Friday. They lost to the Denver Nuggets 105-106 in their last game.

Damian Lillard registered 22 points on the night, while five other players scored in double digits. However, it wasn't enough for the Trail Blazers to overcome Jokic and co.

The Memphis Grizzlies are eighth in the Western Conference standings with a 29-28 season record, while the Portland Trail Blazers are sixth with a 32-26 season record.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Portland Trail Blazers - Injury Report

Memphis Grizzlies

Jonas Valanciunas will miss the Memphis Grizzlies' game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday

Jonas Valanciunas has missed the last two games for the Memphis Grizzlies due to a concussion he suffered against the Milwaukee Bucks recently. He has been ruled out of Friday's encounter. There is no timeline available for his return.

Portland Trail Blazers

Derrick Jones Jr. (hip) is questionable for Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies, while Keljin Belvins is ruled out because of COVID-19 protocols.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Portland Trail Blazers - Predicted Lineups

Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies are likely to field the same starting lineup from their last game.

Ja Morant and Grayson Allen could start as the two guards, while Dillon Brooks, Kyle Anderson and Xavier Tillman are likely to be deployed on the frontcourt.

The likes of Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane and Brandon Clarke are expected to get the most rotation minutes from the reserves.

Portland Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers have a largely healthy roster

The Portland Trail Blazers are likely to play their strongest starting lineup on Friday.

Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum will start as the two guards, while Robert Covington, Norman Powell and Jusuf Nurkic are likely to be the three frontcourt players for this game.

The likes of Carmelo Anthony, Enes Kanter and Nassir Little are expected to play the most minutes coming off the bench for the Portland Trail Blazers.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Portland Trail Blazers - Predicted Starting 5s

Memphis Grizzlies

Point Guard - Ja Morant l Shooting Guard - Grayson Allen l Small Forward - Dillon Brooks l Power Forward - Kyle Anderson l Center - Xavier Tillman.

Portland Trail Blazers

Point Guard - Damian Lillard l Shooting Guard - CJ McCollum l Small Forward - Norman Powell l Power Forward - Robert Covington l Center - Jusuf Nurkic.