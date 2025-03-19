The Memphis Grizzlies resume their five-game road trip on Wednesday night at the Moda Center and face the Portland Trail Blazers. The Grizzlies lost the first game of their trip 132-122 against the Sacramento Kings. The Blazers, on the other hand, are looking to extend their winning streak to three.

Wednesday's game will be the third and final matchup of the season between the Grizzlies and Blazers. Memphis won the first two and will try to get the series sweep for the first time since the 2014-15 NBA season. The last time Portland beat the Grizzlies was on March 2, 2024.

Fans can watch the game on local channels FanDuel Sports Network Southeast in Memphis, and KATU and KUNP in Portland. The game will also be available via live stream on FuboTV and NBA League Pass. Tipoff is scheduled at 10 p.m. EST.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Portland Trail Blazers Prediction, Preview and Betting Tips

Moneyline: Grizzlies (-187) vs. Blazers (+155)

Spread: Grizzlies -4.5 (-110) vs. Blazers +4.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Grizzlies o235.5 (-110) vs. Blazers u235.5 (-110)

Note: The odds could change before tip-off.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Portland Trail Blazers Preview

The Grizzlies are currently sitting fifth in the Western Conference standings at 43-26. They are ahead of the Golden State Warriors by three games, but they can't afford any silly slip-ups. The Minnesota Timberwolves and LA Clippers are also playing great for teams on the play-in spots.

Meanwhile, the Blazers are three games behind the final play-in spot currently held by the Dallas Mavericks. They are closing in with a record of 30-39. Coach Chauncey Billups has done a fantastic job motivating his young team to be competitive in the final stretch of the regular season.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Portland Trail Blazers Predicted Starting Lineups

Grizzlies

G - Desmond Bane | G - Luke Kennard | F - Jaylen Wells | F - Jaren Jackson Jr. | C - Zach Edey

Blazers

G - Anfernee Simons | G - Shaedon Sharpe | F - Deni Avdija | F - Toumani Camara | C - Donovan Clingan

Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tip-off.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Portland Trail Blazers Betting Tips

Jaren Jackson Jr. has an over/under of 23.5 points via DraftKings. Jackson will be the number one option with Ja Morant out with injury. Bet on JJ to go OVER (-110) and score at least 24 points, which he has done twice in his last four games.

Anfernee Simons is favored to go UNDER (-118) 21.5 points via FanDuel. Simons has scored 22 points or more in four of his last five games. Expect the guard to do the same on Wednesday versus Memphis.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Portland Trail Blazers Prediction

The Grizzlies are slightly favored to beat the Blazers despite being the road team and missing Ja Morant due to injury. Portland has been solid over the past month, so they are capable of producing an upset. The prediction is a win for the Grizzlies, with the total going OVER 235.5 points.

