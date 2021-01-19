Memphis Grizzlies vs Portland Trail Blazers Prediction and Match Preview - January 20th, 2021 l NBA Season 2020-21

The Memphis Grizzlies and Portland Trail Blazers are set to face off in a blockbuster Western-Conference game in the 2020-21 NBA.

The Memphis Grizzlies have looked very impressive this season and have given the strong teams a run for their money. They are currently in eighth place in the standings, with a 7-6 record on the season.

Meanwhile, the Portland Trail Blazers have had a very good campaign as well, With a stronger roster this time, they are sixth in the standings and have a season record of 8-6.

Match Details

Fixture: Memphis Grizzlies vs Portland Trail Blazers - NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Wednesday, 20th January 2021 - 10:00 PM ET (Thursday, 21st January 2021 - 8:30 AM IST).

Venue: Moda Center, Portland, OR.

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

The Memphis Grizzlies have been one of the most entertaining teams in the NBA this season. Despite having a young roster, the team looks very well balanced, and their defense is good. Their offense is close to elite and does not freeze during clutch moments of games.

Thus they are likely to pose a stern challenge for the Portland Trail Blazers

Key Player - Ja Morant

Ja Morant

While the Memphis Grizzlies have shown they can perform well without Ja Morant, the 21-year-old positively impacts the team when he is on the floor.

Morant, who is one of the best young point guards in the league, is averaging 22.6 points and seven assists this season while shooting 53.2% from the field.

He has been a key player for the Memphis Grizzlies, one the Portland Trail Blazers will need to be wary of.

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

G Ja Morant, G Dillon Brooks, F Kyle Anderson, F Brandon Clarke, C Xavier Tillman.

Portland Trail Blazers Preview

The Portland Trail Blazers have been impressive this season, but they come into this game with a serious concern.

CJ McCollum has been ruled out of the game after suffering a foot injury. That means the franchise will be without their second option in offense, which is a huge blow.

While their defense has improved by leaps and bounds, it has looked iffy at times, which could be the Portland Trail Blazers' undoing against the Memphis Grizzlies. The Portland Trail Blazers will have to be incredibly aggressive at both ends of the floor to beat the Memphis Brizzlies.

Key Player - Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard has been awe-inspiring for the Portland Trail Blazers this season. The 30-year-old is currently averaging 28.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists while shooting at 44.1% from the field and at 36.9% from beyond the arc.

Congrats to @Dame_Lillard of the @trailblazers for moving up to 17th on the all-time THREES MADE list! pic.twitter.com/LUjCiysJlp — NBA (@NBA) January 18, 2021

Considering his offensive prowess, Damian Lillard could be the game-changer against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Portland Trail Blazers Predicted Lineup

G Damian Lillard, G Gary Trent Jr., F Derrick Jones Jr., F Robert Covington, C Enes Kanter.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Portland Trail Blazers Match Prediction

This game is likely to be a close one, but the Memphis Grizzlies are expected to beat the Portland Trail Blazers.

That is because the Grizzlies are strong at both ends of the floor and are coming off a win against the Suns in their last game. Moreover, the Trail Blazers are missing CJ McCollum, one of their key offensive players at the offensive end, which could severely inhibit them.

Where to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Portland Trail Blazers?

In the USA, this game will broadcast live on the FOX Sports Network. International fans can live-stream the game on the NBA League Pass.