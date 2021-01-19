Orlando Magic vs Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction and Match Preview - January 20th, 2021 l NBA Season 2020-21

The Orlando Magic and Minnesota Timberwolves are scheduled to face off in an interesting matchup during the 2020-21 NBA season.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have struggled this season, to say the least. The franchise is at the very bottom of the Western Conference at the moment, with an abysmal record of 3-9.

The Orlando Magic, on the other hand, started out the season incredibly well. But, due to injuries to some integral players, they have started to stumble, losing their last six games. The team currently stands at ninth in the East, with a record of 6-8.

Both franchises are starving for wins and will likely look at this matchup as a golden opportunity to add one more under their belt.

Match Details

Fixture: Orlando Magic vs Minnesota Timberwolves - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 20, 2021 - 8:00 PM ET (Thursday, January 21, 2021 - 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

Orlando Magic Preview

The Orlando Magic have been one of the unluckiest teams in the NBA this season. Markelle Fultz was finally starting to break out as a star in the league and was an integral part of the franchise this campaign before he tragically suffered an ACL injury.

Similarly, Evan Fournier has been suffering with spasms and has missed the franchise's last eight games, and as per insiders, is set to be sidelined against the Minnesota Timberwolves as well.

Due to these and more players being absent, the franchise is severely lacking on both ends. They need a player who can bring the team together on offense and defense, and impact the team's performances during the game.

Key Player - Nikola Vucevic

Nikola Vucevic

Nikola Vucevic has been a shining light for the Orlando Magic in an otherwise dark season.

The 30-year-old has been averaging 22.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists, while shooting an impressive 51.3% from the field and 42.7% from beyond the arc.

Vucevic has been one of the best centers in the NBA up to this point. And if the Magic wish to take this game from the Minnesota Timberwolves, they will need him to play at the high levels he is capable of.

Orlando Magic Predicted Lineup

G Cole Anthony, G Dwayne Bacon, F James Ennis, F Aaron Gordon, C Nikola Vucevic

Minnesota Timberwolves

Much like the Orlando Magic, the Minnesota Timberwolves also have plenty of key players out ahead of this game.

The most notable will be the absence of Karl-Anthony Towns, who suffered a serious wrist injury earlier in the season and only recently contracted COVID-19.

Ricky Rubio has also been sidelined due to injuries, meaning the franchise will come into this game without their first option on offense and an elite and integral playmaker.

Overall, without their key players, this has been a difficult campaign for the Minnesota Timberwolves, and the upcoming clash against the Orlando Magic is unlikely to be an exception.

Key Player - D'Angelo Russell

D'Angelo Russell

D'Angelo Russell has played well so far for the Minnesota Timberwolves. He is currently averaging 21.6 points and 5.6 assists, while shooting 44.2% from the field and 39.8% from beyond the arc.

The 24-year-old has also been a good team defender when it has mattered most for the franchise.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are likely to run their offense through Russell, which is why it is so important for the Orlando Magic to stop him if they are to win this game.

Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Lineup

G D'Angelo Russell, G Malik Beasley, F Josh Okogie, F Jarred Vanderbilt, C Naz Reid

Orlando Magic vs Minnesota Timberwolves Match Prediction

This is going to be a tough match for both teams involved. Having said that, it is the Orlando Magic that is the likelier team to lose.

The franchise has simply lost too many key players this season and doesn't have the personnel to replace them.

While the Minnesota Timberwolves will also be missing some important players, their bench strength will allow them to put a relatively strong team out in the middle.

For that reason, the Timberwolves will go into this game as the favorites.

Where to watch Orlando Magic vs Minnesota Timberwolves?

For those in the US, this game will broadcast live on the FOX Sports Network. International fans can stream the game live on the NBA League Pass.

