Memphis Grizzlies vs Sacramento Kings: Match Preview and Prediction - 20th February 2020

Memphis Grizzlies currently hold the final playoff spot in the Western Conference

Match details

Fixture: Memphis Grizzlies vs Sacramento Kings

Date & Time: Thursday, 20 February 2020, 10 PM ET

Venue: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

Last game result

Memphis Grizzlies (28-26): 111-104 win against Portland Trail Blazers (12 Feb, Wednesday)

Sacramento Kings (21-33): 111-130 loss against Dallas Mavericks (12 Feb, Tuesday)

Memphis Grizzlies preview

The Memphis Grizzlies are in great shaping heading into this fixture. They have won four of their last five fixtures and will be gunning for a third consecutive win.

The Grizzlies are currently eighth in the Western Conference and are only four games behind the Oklahoma City Thunder, who hold the sixth spot. Memphis have struggled defensively, but their offense has been running smoothly.

Ja Morant and Co have been a surprise package this season, and they continue to pull off upsets.

Advertisement

Key player – Ja Morant

Ja Morant was the second overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft

The heartbeat of this Memphis Grizzlies side, Ja Morant has been an absolute revelation this season. The rookie is averaging 17.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 7.1 assists while shooting 49.3% from the field and nearly 36% from beyond the arc.

The favorite to win the Rookie of the Year award, Morant is lighting up the NBA with his flashy dunks and fastbreak points. His performances have translated into some big wins for Memphis as they hold the final seed for the playoffs.

Grizzlies predicted lineup

Ja Morant, Dillon Brooks, Kyle Anderson, Jaren Jackson Jr., Jonas Valanciunas

Sacramento Kings preview

The Sacramento Kings had their four-game winning streak halted with two consecutive losses just before the All-Star break. The Kings are currently 13th in the Western Conference and are seven games behind the Grizzlies, who hold the final seed for the playoffs.

Sacramento have struggled offensively despite possessing some of the best shooters in the league. Defensively they have been atrocious, the 130 points they conceded against the Dallas Mavericks is a testament to that.

The Kings have been really streaky this season and will be hoping for more consistency.

Key player – Buddy Hield

Buddy Hield won the 3 point contest during the All-Star Weekend

Despite not being a starter, Buddy Hield is one of the main men for the Sacramento Kings. The guard is averaging 20.4 points, 5 rebounds, and 3.2 assists this season while shooting 43.1% from the field and 38.5% from the range.

It’s no secret that Hield and coach Luke Walton have had issues this season. That being said, whenever Hield has been called upon, he has performed. Scoring at a good rate this term, Buddy will be hoping to start more games for the Kings - failing which he might look to move somewhere else.

Kings predicted lineup

De’Aaron Fox, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Harrison Barnes, Nemanja Bjelica, Harry Giles III

Grizzlies vs Kings match prediction

This is one of those games that is hard to call, with both the teams having defensive deficiencies. That being said, Memphis have won four of their last five games and the Kings have been extremely inconsistent this year, so expect the Grizzlies to edge this one away from home.

Where to watch Grizzlies vs Kings

The game will be broadcast on NBC SPORTS, Fox Sports and NBA TV Canada. You can also live stream the game via NBA League Pass.