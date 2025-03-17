Memphis Grizzlies vs Sacramento Kings Prediction and Betting Tips | Mar. 17, 2025

The Memphis Grizzlies open a five-game inter-conference swing with a showdown against the Sacramento Kings on Monday. Ja Morant and Co. can secure the season series with a win. The Grizzlies must overcome the absence of Ja Morant, who is dealing with hamstring soreness to beat the hosts.

Meanwhile, the slumping Kings hope to snap out of their funk when they host their Morant-less visitors. Sacramento is still looking to regain its rhythm following Domantas Sabonis’ multiple-game absence due to an injury. A win by the Kings will keep them squarely in the running for a play-in tournament spot.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Sacramento Kings Preview, Prediction, Predicted Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The Golden 1 Center in Sacramento will host the Grizzlies-Kings showdown. Fans can also stream the action live via the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Grizzlies (+120) vs. Kings (-140)

Odds: Grizzlies (+2.5) vs. Kings (-2.5)

Total (O/U): Grizzlies (o240.0 -110) vs. Kings (u240.0 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Sacramento Kings preview

In the last meeting between the Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings, Ja Morant also sat out with an injury. Without the superstar point guard, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Jaylen Wells combined for 58 points before losing 138-133.

Morant will again be out, which makes it a must for JJJ and somebody else to step up to carry the Grizzlies. Desmond Bane, Zach Edey, Luke Kennard and Wells must also do their part in Sacramento.

The Kings led by 15 points in that game but barely held on for the win. Despite shooting 21-for-47 from deep, Sacramento struggled to close out the game. The culprit was the Kings’ poor rebounding, which gave Memphis multiple extra possessions. Memphis’ 51-37 rebounding edge, including 14-8 on the offensive glass, was crucial.

Sabonis and Valanciunas, two excellent rebounders, are available, which should be good news for the home team.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Sacramento Kings predicted starting lineups

Grizzlies

PG: Desmond Bane | SG: Luke Kennard | SF: Jaylen Wells | PF: Jaren Jackson Jr. | C: Zach Edey

Kings

PG: Malik Monk | SG: Zach LaVine | SF: DeMar DeRozan | PF: Keegan Murray | C: Domantas Sabonis

Memphis Grizzlies vs Sacramento Kings betting tips

Malik Monk is averaging 15.0 points per game in March. While he remains a solid scorer, he has largely focused on setting up his teammates. Because of his role on offense, the former backup guard could fail to top his 17.5 (O/U) points prop.

The Grizzlies will lean heavily on Jaren Jackson Jr. on offense. JJJ already had two games with over 30 points in March and riddled the Kings for 28 in their last meeting. Jackson could top his 24.5 (O/U) points prop.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Sacramento Kings prediction

Ja Morant is out, but the Memphis Grizzlies have been playing much better than the Sacramento Kings over the past two weeks. Memphis has been solid on both ends, while Sacramento’s two-way play has become a problem.

The Kings are at home, but the Grizzlies could walk away with a win.

