The Memphis Grizzlies will play the San Antonio Spurs on November 18. This is one of six games scheduled for Saturday. This will be the first meeting between the two teams this season, and the Grizzlies have previously beaten the Spurs ten times in a row.

The Memphis Grizzlies' season has been a nightmare, with only two wins in 11 games. After defeating the LA Clippers, the team lost the following game to the LA Lakers, who blew them out by 27 points.

The San Antonio Spurs, on the other side, have dropped seven straight games, dropping their record to 3-9. The most recent game they played was against the Sacramento Kings, where the Spurs lost 129-120.

Memphis Grizzlies vs San Antonio Spurs: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

The Memphis Grizzlies vs San Antonio Spurs matchup will be happening on November 18, Saturday at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. The tip-off is at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time while the television broadcast is handled by BSN and NBALP. NBA League Pass subscribers can enjoy both feeds through an online live stream.

Moneyline: Grizzlies (+110) vs Spurs (-110)

Spread: Grizzlies -3.0 (-110) vs +3.0 Spurs (-110)

Total (O/U): Grizzlies (u224.5) vs Spurs (o224.5)

Memphis Grizzlies vs San Antonio Spurs: Preview

The Memphis Grizzlies injured list includes Marcus Smart, who had to leave during their matchup against the Lakers after stepping on Austin Reaves' foot.

Among the other players who are expected to be out for the Grizzlies are Xavier Tillman, Luke Kennard, Derrick Cose, Steven Adams, Brandon Clarke and Ja Morant.

The San Antonio Spurs have two players marked as 'questionable' for their upcoming game against the Grizzlies. One is Devin Vassell, who is nursing a groin injury, while Tre Jones is still healing from a sore hamstring.

Memphis Grizzlies vs San Antonio Spurs: Predicted lineups

The Memphis Grizzlies have been using a different starting lineup almost every game. With Marcus Smart out, John Konchar and Ziaire Williams should get the call-up for the starting position. Other players for the Grizzlies in the starting five are Bismack Biyombo, Jacob Gilyard, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr.

Meanwhile, the Spurs are going to have Victor Wembanyama and Keldon Johnson in the forward spots while Zach Collins locks in the center position. Julian Champagne and Jeremy Sochan were the team's backcourt tandem in their last game.

Memphis Grizzlies vs San Antonio Spurs: Betting tips

Jaren Jackson Jr. has been carrying a huge scoring load with all the injuries. He is given the NBA prop of 22.5 points, and he broke that only two times in the last five games. It is not safe to put JJJ over, as his last three games went way below expectations.

Rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama has 21.5 points in the NBA props, and he has gone over that only two times in the last five games. The French big man's game is inconsistent, and he will be guarded by the reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year. He should face JJJ under the props.

Memphis Grizzlies vs San Antonio Spurs: Prediction

The matchup between Victor Wembanyama and Jaren Jackson Jr. is surely something to watch out for in this game. However, the total should go under, as both teams have been struggling lately.

The game is listed at 3.0 points on the spread, and this should not be a close game. Spurs may probably pull the upset since they are playing from home and the spread should be covered.