Memphis Grizzlies vs Toronto Raptors: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 30th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Memphis Grizzlies will head to the Scotiabank Arena for a matchup against the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday. In a previous encounter between the two teams last week, the Raptors secured an impressive win.

Memphis will be hoping to seek revenge and put up a strong performance in response to that defeat. They go into the encounter on the back of a dominant win over the Sacramento Kings. With Ja Morant out, it is going to be tough to beat the Raptors, however, the team still has some talented players that are capable of getting the job done for them.

Meanwhile, the Raptors head into the game on Tuesday after suffering a tough defeat against the Boston Celtics. Despite good performances from Fred VanVleet and Scottie Barnes, the Celtics were the superior team on the day as they looked comfortable in the win. Playing at home, the Raptors will be hoping to entertain fans with a big performance and lead the franchise to their tenth win of the season.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

Ja Morant remains out for the Grizzlies due to a left knee sprain. The team have also reported Sam Merrill and Ziaire Williams to be out of the game due to injury. Their two-way player, Yves Pons, is out due to a G-League commitment.

Player Name Status Reason Sam Merrill Out Left Ankle Sprain Ja Morant Out Left Knee Sprain Yves Pons Out G - League Ziaire Williams Out Left Knee Soreness

Toronto Raptors Injury Report

The Raptors have reported OG Anunoby and Khem Birch as out of the game due to injury. Goran Dragic is also reported to be out due to personal reasons. Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. has been listed as questionable for the game due to a right calf contusion

Player Name Status Reason OG Anunoby Out Left Hip Injury Khem Birch Out Right Knee Swelling Goran Dragic Out Not with the team Gary Trent Jr. Questionable Right Calf Contusion

Memphis Grizzlies vs Toronto Raptors: Predicted Starting Lineups

Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies will make some changes to their starting lineup due to injury concerns to a few of their players. De'Anthony Melton and Desmond Bane will start on the backcourt. Dillon Brooks and Jaren Jackson Jr. will keep their positions on the frontcourt, while Steven Adams takes positions as center for the Grizzlies.

Toronto Raptors

Since Gary Trent Jr. is listed as questionable, the Raptors may give Svi Mykhailiuk another chance to start on the backcourt with Fred VanVleet. Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam will keep their positions on the frontcourt while Precious Achiuwa continues his brilliance at center for the Raptors.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Toronto Raptors: Predicted Starting 5s

Memphis Grizzlies

Point Guard - De'Anthony Melton, Shooting Guard - Desmond Bane, Small Forward - Dillon Brooks, Power Forward - Jaren Jackson Jr., Center - Steven Adams

Toronto Raptors

Point Guard - Fred VanVleet, Shooting Guard - Svi Mykhailiuk, Small Forward - Scottie Barnes, Power Forward - Pascal Siakam, Center - Precious Achiuwa

