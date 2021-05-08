Memphis Grizzlies vs Toronto Raptors prediction & match preview - May 8th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Toronto Raptors will square up against the Memphis Grizzlies in what promises to be an enticing 2020-21 NBA game at the Amalie Arena in Tampa.

The two teams face off for the second time this season. The Memphis Grizzlies will have the opportunity to enact revenge on the Eastern Conference team and get one step closer to securing a spot in the play-in tournament.

Match details

Fixture - Memphis Grizzlies vs Toronto Raptors | 2020-21 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Saturday, May 8th; 7:30 PM ET (Sunday 9th; 5:00 AM IST).

Venue - Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida.

Memphis Grizzlies preview

Memphis Grizzlies v Philadelphia 76ers

The Memphis Grizzlies have a chance to make the playoffs through the play-in tournament. But to do that, they have to finish the regular season strong. With only six games left, a consistent display from the Grizzlies will almost guarantee the team its first playoff appearance since 2017.

Inconsistency has been a major problem for the Memphis Grizzlies, and it has resulted in several unexpected losses. In their last outing, the Grizzlies lost to the Detroit Pistons, who have struggled for form this season and were on a 4-game losing streak. The Pistons won the game by a 14-point margin, wreaking havoc on what was supposedly a formidable Memphis Grizzlies defense.

Key player - Ja Morant

Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant has been likened to Russell Westbrook because of how much intensity he brings to every game. The youngster is fighting his way out of a nasty shooting slump that has impeded his production rate.

Ja Morant tonight:



37 PTS

10 AST

14-25 FG



His 5th 30p/10a game, the most in Grizzlies franchise history. No other player has more than 2. pic.twitter.com/PklKwLZaBl — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 6, 2021

The Memphis Grizzlies have an exceptional playmaker in Morant, who is also not afraid to attack the rim. Morant's 20 points and 5 assists were not enough to inspire a spirited comeback against the Pistons. Nevertheless, his average of 19 points and 7.3 assists this season has helped the team maintain a 33-33 run so far.

Memphis Grizzlies predicted lineup

Point Guard - Ja Morant l Shooting Guard - Desmond Bane l Small Forward - Dillion Brooks l Power Forward - Kyle Anderson l Center - Jonas Valanciunas.

Toronto Raptors preview

Kyle Lowry #7 of the Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors come into this game off a 131-129 OT loss against the Washington Wizards. Although postseason action is almost out of their grasp, the Raptors will look to complete a regular-season sweep against the Grizzlies.

Injuries have played a significant role in the team's overall performance this season. The 2019 NBA champions could miss the playoffs for the first time since the 2012-13 season if they record one more loss before the end of the season.

Key player - Pascal Siakam

Pascal Siakam #43 of the Toronto Raptors

Pascal Siakam has been sensational this season for the Toronto Raptors, even though he has had a few off days. The 2019 Most Improved Player Award winner has continued to put together performances that prove why he was deserving of the award.

Pascal Siakam tonight:



44 PTS

11 REB

7 AST



He joins Kawhi Leonard and Vince Carter as the only Raptors players with a 40/10/5 game in franchise history. pic.twitter.com/ujjSXiE7Gp — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 7, 2021

The loss against the Wizards was excruciating, especially because of how close the game was. Siakam's 44 points, 7 assists, and 11 rebounds were not enough to lead the team to victory. He is the leading scorer for the Toronto Raptors, averaging 21.4 points while shooting 45.6% from the field.

Toronto Raptors predicted lineup

Point Guard - Fred VanVleet l Shooting Guard - Gary Trent Jr. l Small Forward - Stanley Johnson l Power Forward - Pascal Siakam l Center - Khem Birch.

Grizzlies vs Raptors prediction

Ja Morant has regained top form, and that spells trouble for the Toronto Raptors. His partnership with Valanciunas is what the Memphis Grizzlies will be counting on to get them across the line as victors.

On that other hand, Pascal Siakam has continued to put together elite performances that show he can compete at the highest level. If Siakam can get going in this matchup, it will be an intense clash.

With postseason qualification at stake, we are likely to see a hungrier Memphis Grizzlies side snatch a win over the Toronto Raptors.

Where to watch the Grizzlies vs Raptors game?

The Memphis Grizzlies vs Toronto Raptors game will be shown locally on Bally Sports Southeast Memphis and Sportsnet ONE. You can also stream the event live on the NBA League Pass.