Memphis Grizzlies vs Toronto Raptors Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 5, 2025

With the NBA trade deadline approaching, there’s still plenty of basketball action, including a Memphis Grizzlies vs Toronto Raptors Wednesday night showdown, part of an 11-game slate.

Here’s a preview of the Memphis Grizzlies vs Toronto Raptors game, scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Toronto Raptors Prediction, Preview and Odds

Moneyline: Grizzlies (-352) vs Raptors (+280)

Spread: Grizzlies -8.5 (-110) vs Raptors +8.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Grizzlies o241.5 (-110) vs Raptors u241.5 (-110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed are as per available information at the time of writing.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Toronto Raptors preview

The Grizzlies have strengthened their grip on the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, winning nine of their last 10 games, including the last three. During this stretch, Jaren Jackson Jr. has been a standout performer, averaging 25.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

However, despite their success, the Grizzlies are 13-11 on the road, while the Raptors have had 12 of their 16 overall victories this season at home. Toronto is coming off a 121-115 loss to the New York Knicks and will be playing on the second night of a back-to-back, but its homecourt advantage remains a factor.

The two teams have faced off this season, with the Grizzlies cruising to a dominant 155-126 win. Eight Grizzlies players scored in double figures, outrebounding the Raptors by 23.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Toronto Raptors predicted starting lineups

With the trade deadline looming, roster changes are possible, but here are the expected starters for tonight’s game:

Grizzlies

G - Ja Morant | G - Luke Kennard | F - Jaylen Wells | F - Jaren Jackson Jr. | C - Zach Edey

Raptors

G - Immanuel Quickley | G - Gradey Dick | F - Scottie Barnes | F - Ja’Kobe Walter | C - Jakob Poeltl

Editor's note: These are the predicted lineups and could change based on the availability of players.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Toronto Raptors betting props

Immanuel Quickley O/U: 14.5 points. Bet the under, given the Grizzlies’ perimeter defense and size.

Ja Morant O/U: 22.5 points. Bet the over and expect him to be aggressive early to take advantage of Toronto’s tired legs.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Toronto Raptors prediction

The Grizzlies are red-hot, and we anticipate them controlling the game and covering the spread in a convincing win. Expect Ja Morant to set the tone early and the Grizzlies defense to stifle Toronto’s offense.

