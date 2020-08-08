Memphis Grizzlies vs Toronto Raptors Prediction & Match Preview - August 9th, 2020

Match Details

Fixture: Memphis Grizzlies vs Toronto Raptors

Date & Time: Sunday, August 9th, 2020, 2:00 PM ET (Sunday 11:30 PM IST)

Venue: VISA Athletic Center, Disney World, Orlando, FL

In this game, we see the second seed in the Eastern Conference, the Toronto Raptors, take on the eighth seed in the Western Conference, the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Toronto Raptors would like to cement their spot as the second seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Memphis Grizzlies will be eager to hold on to the eighth spot in the Western Conference before the play-in tournament.

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

The Memphis Grizzlies have suffered many misfortunes since the restart of the season in the NBA bubble. After losing several close games, they have now lost Jaren Jackson Jr. to injury. Their playoff chances have taken a nosedive with other teams coming up rapidly.

Having finally won a game in the NBA bubble against the OKC Thunder, the Memphis Grizzlies will be relieved to put their losing streak behind them. Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks put up good scoring performances with 19 and 21 points each.

🔥 | @dillonbrooks24



22 points | 6 reb | 4 a today in our win over OKC. #MemphisVsErrrbody

The bench scoring, led by Brandon Clarke and Grayson Allen, scored 46 points for the Memphis Grizzlies. Allen, in particular, has showcased his clutch three-point shooting and can be a reliable shooter for the Grizzlies in games to come.

The Memphis Grizzlies will need all of their young stars to be in top form to beat the Toronto Raptors.

Key player - Ja Morant

Ja Morant in action for the Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant has been the leader of this young Memphis Grizzlies team since day one. He has showcased his skills as a point guard and is the leading candidate for Rookie of the Year this season. He has been in a scoring slump in the seeding games so far but without Jaren Jackson Jr., the Memphis Grizzlies will need Morant to step up and make his teammates perform better than they have so far.

Look out for Ja Morant taking on Kyle Lowry in this blockbuster game on Sunday.

Memphis Grizzlies predicted lineup

Ja Morant, Dillon Brooks, Kyle Anderson, Brandon Clarke, Jonas Valanciunas

Toronto Raptors Preview

The Toronto Raptors have had a great start to the season restart in the NBA bubble. They dominated powerful teams such as the Miami Heat and the LA Lakers. But they were blown out by the Boston Celtics 122-100 as their weaknesses were exposed by the Celtics' elite defense.

The Raptors will have to go back to the basics and figure out how to match-up against strong defensive teams. Pascal Siakam has been playing well but will have to find a way to make tough shots under pressure. Kyle Lowry's experience will be crucial for the Raptors going ahead.

Point Gawds



FVV - 19 Pts / 10 Ast / 4 Reb

KLow - 8 Pts / 10 Ast / 9 Reb

With both their defense and offense rivaling the best teams in the league, the Toronto Raptors will look to use these seeding games as a means to prepare for the challenges of facing powerful outfits in the playoffs.

Key player - Fred VanVleet

Fred VanVleet in action for the Toronto Raptors

Fred VanVleet has been an integral part of the Toronto Raptors' lineup. He plays the role of the secondary ball-handler to perfection, and his clutch three-pointers and dogged defensive skills have helped the Raptors in many close games this season. This season he has been averaging 17.8 points and 6.8 assists a game for the Toronto Raptors.

So far in the seeding games, he has been playing at an elite level, while Siakam has not been at his best. He has supported Kyle Lowry on both ends of the floor. Look out for VanVleet's match-up against Ja Morant in this game.

Toronto Raptors predicted lineup

Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Marc Gasol

Memphis Grizzlies vs Toronto Raptors Match Prediction

The Toronto Raptors should not have too much trouble putting the Memphis Grizzlies away in this game. The Toronto Raptors have too much firepower in their offense and are one of the best defensive teams in the league with Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka in their lineup. On the offensive end, Pascal Siakam and Kyle Lowry have been nearly unstoppable.

The Memphis Grizzlies will have a tough time in this game without Jaren Jackson Jr. Their chances lie in Ja Morant's hands. Will he be able to step his game up in the crucial game for the Memphis Grizzlies?

Where to watch Grizzlies vs Raptors?

Local coverage of the match can be seen on TSN and FOX Sports Southeast - Memphis. This game will not be broadcast on national television. You can also live stream the fixture via NBA League Pass.

