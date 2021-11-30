Memphis Grizzlies vs Toronto Raptors Prediction & Match Preview - November 30th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Memphis Grizzlies’ longest road trip this season continues at Scotiabank Arena to square off against the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday. Memphis won its first game against the Sacramento Kings since franchise player Ja Morant went down with a knee injury. They are looking to build on the win despite not having their best player on the roster.

Taylor Jenkins’ team allowed several open shots to the Kings, but the latter just could not take advantage of those open looks. The Memphis Grizzlies will have to significantly improve on their defense if they want back-to-back wins starting with the game against the Toronto Raptors.

The Toronto Raptors’ injury carousel continues to keep them from building chemistry and rhythm. They were without OG Anunoby, Khem Birch, Goran Dragic and Gary Trent Jr. in their last game against the Boston Celtics.

Sportsnet @Sportsnet



Injuries remain a big concern for the Toronto Raptors as they continue their homestand on Tuesday against the Memphis Grizzlies.

None of them will play against the Grizzlies except probably Trent Jr. who is questionable. Nick Nurse has been trying to juggle his lineup for much of the season and it has led to some weird combinations and uneven performances. They've got to take advantage of the Memphis Grizzlies, who will be missing probably the matchup’s best player.

Match Details

Fixture: Memphis Grizzlies vs Toronto Raptors | 2021-22 NBA season

Date & Time: Tuesday, November 30th; 7:30 PM ET (Wednesday, December 1st; 6:00 AM IST)

Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

The Memphis Grizziles' defense this season has been so bad it's not even in the same ballpark as the rest of the NBA. [Photo: Hoops Habit]

The Memphis Grizzlies' defensive rating of 114.8 is last in the NBA and absurdly far from the rest of the league. It has been their biggest concern and something they have not been able to successfully turn around this season.

Without Ja Morant to provide them with offensive inspiration, the Memphis Grizzlies could see themselves fall even deeper into the standings if they don’t improve on defense. The Sacramento Kings shot 21.4% from three-point land, but it was more on their inability to sink open attempts than the Grizzlies’ defense. That defense will have to drastically become better for them to have a chance of winning.

One thing the Memphis Grizzlies maintained in their win against the Kings was points scored in the paint. They had 72 points to the Kings’ 36, even without the NBA’s best inside scorer in Ja Morant. Keeping that identity against the Toronto Raptors will make them a tough bunch to beat.

Key Player - Desmond Bane

The offensive spark will fall on Desmond Bane without Ja Morant for the Memphis Grizzlies. The sophomore shooting guard is averaging 15.6 points on 38.5% shooting from three-point land. More importantly, he has taken up a leadership role that people were expecting Jaren Jackson Jr. would take up.

KJ @kelwright Desmond Bane is one of only five players in the NBA this season with over 300 points, more 50 3-pointers and true shooting & effective field goal percentages above 55%.



The others: Steph Curry, Karl-Anthony Towns, Carmelo Anthony & Zach Levine. Desmond Bane is one of only five players in the NBA this season with over 300 points, more 50 3-pointers and true shooting & effective field goal percentages above 55%.The others: Steph Curry, Karl-Anthony Towns, Carmelo Anthony & Zach Levine. https://t.co/WfbQfUqh6C

The 23-year old has also become a solid inside scorer with timely drives and back cuts to the basket. Since almost being a purely outside shooter, he has become a more well-rounded player for the Memphis Grizzlies. Desmond Bane’s Most Improved Player consideration will get back on track if the Grizzlies become more competitive this season.

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

G - Tyus Jones | G - Desmond Bane | F - Dillon Brooks | F - Jaren Jackson Jr. | C - Steven Adams

Toronto Raptors Preview

The Toronto Raptors can't seem to shake off the injury bug this season. [Photo: Raptors Republic]

The Toronto Raptors are only 3-9 in their last 12 games and are now three games below .500. Pascal Siakam is starting to play quite well, but the team is still waiting for leading scorer OG Anunoby to return to action. The revolving door of players coming in and out due to injuries has really dampened their good start to the season.

Nick Nurse deploys long and versatile players. What’s puzzling is the Toronto Raptors' inability to generate points off assists. They average a dismal 20.9 assists per contest, which is only a hair better than the moribund offense of the OKC Thunder. Toronto players will have to create more opportunities for each other to overcome their injury woes.

Key Player - Fred VanVleet

Despite Pascal Siakam starting to play like he used to do, Fred VanVleet is undoubtedly the key to the Toronto Raptors’ performance. FVV is playing at a higher level than ever before, particularly with Kyle Lowry’s departure to the Miami Heat. Everyone looks up to VanVleet as the team’s undisputed leader.

Louis Zatzman @LouisZatzman Fred VanVleet is now ranked as the 4th most impactful player this season in FiveThirtyEight's RAPTOR, behind only Steph, Giannis, and Jokic Fred VanVleet is now ranked as the 4th most impactful player this season in FiveThirtyEight's RAPTOR, behind only Steph, Giannis, and Jokic

Nick Nurse has asked for a lot from the six-year veteran and the player has delivered more often than not. He leads the Toronto Raptors in scoring, assists and three-point shooting efficiency. The 6-1 starting point guard leads the NBA in minutes played and miles run per game. He oozes with hard work and resilience every time he steps on the court.

Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineup

G - Fred VanVleet | G - Svi Mykhailiuk | F - Pascal Siakam | F - Scottie Barnes | C - Precious Achiuwa

Grizzlies vs Raptors Match Prediction

The Memphis Grizzlies are only 3-5 on the road and will be without their best player in the game against the Toronto Raptors. Their league-worst defense is only going to be even more tested without Morant's scoring bursts and playmaking.

The Toronto Raptors' top ten offensive rating, home-court advantage and depth could ease them past the Memphis Grizzlies.

Where to watch the Grizzlies vs Raptors game

The NBA League Pass will stream the game live. Local coverage of the matchup between the Memphis Grizzlies and Toronto Raptors is available via Bally Sports Memphis and Sports Net.

Edited by Parimal