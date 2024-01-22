Memphis Grizzlies vs Toronto Raptors: Predictions and betting tips | January 22, 2024 

The Memphis Grizzlies face the Toronto Raptors on Monday at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, as part of the NBA's eight-game slate. The tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET. It will be their second matchup of the season, with the first one going the Raptors way on Jan. 4.

The game will be televised locally on TSN and Bally Sports SE-MEM for home and away coverage. Live streaming options are available on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV, offering a one-week free trial with access to NBA TV.

The Grizzlies (15-27) are 13th in the West, coming off consecutive losses. They lost 125-96 to the Chicago Bulls on Saturday on the road, playing without their stars, Ja Morant (shoulder), Desmond Bane (ankle) and Marcus Smart (finger).

The Raptors (16-27), meanwhile, are 12th in the East and have dropped consecutive games. They lost 126-100 to the New York Knicks on Saturday on the road. Barrett finished with 20 points and eight rebounds, while Quickley had 12 points and a season-high 11 assists.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Toronto Raptors predictions, previews and betting tips

Moneyline: Grizzlies (+245) vs Raptors (-275)

Spread: Grizzlies (+7.5) vs Raptors (-7)

Total(O/U): Grizzlies (O 227) vs Raptors (U 227.5)

Memphis Grizzlies vs Toronto Raptors preview

The Grizzlies have been plagued by injury woes all season, with Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke yet to debut. Key contributors, including Marcus Smart, Derrick Rose, Ja Morant and Desmond Bane, have been sidelined.

Coach Taylor Jenkins has been forced to adjust lineups and rotations frequently, leading to eight losses in their last 15 games. They rank last in offensive rating, at 107.9 and 3-point shooting at 34.1% with a net - 5.8 rating (25th).

The Raptors, meanwhile, acquired RJ Barrett, Bruce Brown and Immanuel Quickley in exchange for OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa, and Pascal Siakam. Their road loss to the New York Knicks revealed their inexperience, especially in the second half, getting outscored 67-43.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Toronto Raptors starting lineups

For the Grizzlies, Luke Kennard is expected to start at PG, John Konchar at SG, Vince Williams Jr. at SF, Jaren Jackson at PF and Santi Aldama at center.

For the Raptors, meanwhile, Immanuel Quickley is expected to start at PG, RJ Barett at SG, Gary Trent Jr. at SF, Scottie Barnes at PF and Jontay Porter at center.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Toronto Raptors betting tips

Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 21.7 ppg, 5.7 rpg and 1.6 blocks. His point prop is set at over/under 26.5, and he's not favored to cross or match that. RJ Barrett is averaging 18.2 ppg, 4.3 rpg and 2.4 apg. His rebound prop is set at over/under 7.5, and he's not favored to cross or match this.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Toronto Raptors predictions

The Raptors at home are heavily favored by sportsbooks and betting lines with a -7 spread and 275 moneylline. However, they're under .500 at home, going 10-11, while the Grizzlies, albeit plagued by injuries, have been better on the road than at home, going 11-12.

The game is anticipated to be closely contested as both teams adjust to new rotations and lineups amid injuries affecting both rosters.

