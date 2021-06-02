Memphis Grizzlies vs Utah Jazz: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - June 2, 2021 | Game 5, 2021 NBA Playoffs

The Memphis Grizzlies will look to extend their opening-round series against the Utah Jazz when they face off at Vivint Arena on Wednesday.

After dropping the first game of the series, the Jazz have reeled off three straight wins to take a commanding 3-1 lead.

They can eliminate the Memphis Grizzlies in the playoffs with a win in Game 5 at Salt Lake City after taking Game 2 at home and then two straight games on the road.

The Utah Jazz will be bannered once again by their All-Star trio of Mike Conley, Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert.

Mitchell, who was absent in the Game 1 loss, dropped 30 points against the Grizzlies in a 120-113 win on Monday.

Tyus Jones #21 drives against Mike Conley #10.

The Memphis Grizzlies are hoping to stay alive in the NBA Playoffs. Star point guard Ja Morant has been sensational against the Jazz, averaging 31.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game and will need to do more of the same.

Dillon Brooks is also playing well with a 25.5 points-per-game average but the efforts of the starting backcourt have not resulted in automatic wins.

If they can put together defensive stops along with an offensively efficient fourth quarter, the Grizzlies could surprise everyone in Game 5.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

The Memphis Grizzlies have only one player on their injury report heading into Game 5.

Sean McDermott is dealing with left foot soreness and has been ruled out of Wednesday’s matchup. He hasn’t been seen in action since April 30 and is unlikely to be a part of the rotation even if he were to be available.

Utah Jazz Injury Report

The Utah Jazz didn’t submit an injury report to the league ahead of Game 5. The players may be dealing with minor injuries but nothing that should keep any of them from taking the court on Wednesday.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Utah Jazz Predicted Lineups

Memphis Grizzlies

Coach Taylor Jenkins will stick to his regular rotation for Game 5 as McDermott hardly saw any action in the regular season.

Morant and Brooks should start in the backcourt, while Kyle Anderson and Jaren Jackson Jr are expected to suit up at the small forward and power forward positions respectively.

Jonas Valanciunas should start for the Grizzlies at center.

Ja Morant went 360 on this SLAM 😤 pic.twitter.com/k0cl7546CN — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 30, 2021

Utah Jazz

The Jazz are all relatively healthy at the perfect time, allowing coach Quin Snyder to play anyone based on matchups.

Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell should form the backcourt for the Jazz, while Bojan Bogdanovic, Royce O'Neale and Rudy Gobert are expected to fill up the frontcourt.

Highest PPG in the playoffs by an active player (min 25 games):



29.2 — Kevin Durant

28.7 — LeBron James

28.1 — Anthony Davis

27.4 — Donovan Mitchell pic.twitter.com/4a7jwilu2f — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 1, 2021

Memphis Grizzlies vs Utah Jazz Predicted Starting 5s

Memphis Grizzlies:

Point Guard - Ja Morant l Shooting Guard - Dillon Brooks l Small Forward - Kyle Anderson l Power Forward - Jaren Jackson Jr. l Center - Jonas Valanciunas

Utah Jazz:

Point Guard - Mike Conley l Shooting Guard - Donovan Mitchell l Small Forward - Bojan Bogdanovic l Power Forward - Royce O’Neale l Center - Rudy Gobert

