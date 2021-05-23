Memphis Grizzlies vs Utah Jazz: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - May 23rd | Game 1, 2021 NBA Playoffs

The Utah Jazz will square off against the Memphis Grizzlies at Vivint Arena tonight in the Western Conference Round One of the 2021 NBA playoffs.

The Memphis Grizzlies earned the eighth seed through the play-in tournament, sending the Golden State Warriors home following a 117-112 win. In the regular season, they finished in ninth spot in the West with a 38-34 record.

Meanwhile, the Utah Jazz finished the regular season at the top of the tree, racking up 52 wins and just 20 losses throughout the campaign.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

Memphis Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies will be without the services of Sean McDermott, who has been ruled out with a foot injury. All other players will be available for selection.

Utah Jazz Injury Report

Utah Jazz

Small forward Elijah Hughes is out with an illness. Ersan Illyasova's participation is also in question because of an ailment.

However, these won't have much of an effect on Quin Snyder's plans, considering both these players are not an active part of the rotation.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Utah Jazz: Predicted Lineups

Memphis Grizzlies

Head coach Tyler Jenkins is expected to make no changes to the lineup that started in the play-in tournament game against the Golden State Warriors. Ja Morant will start at point guard, with Dillon Brooks partnering him in the back court.

Kyle Anderson and Jaren Jackson Jr. will start at the two forward positions, with Jonas Valanciunas starting at center.

.@memgrizz injury report, May 23 at @utahjazz:



OUT

Sean McDermott — LT Foot Soreness — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) May 23, 2021

Rookies Desmond Bane and Xavier Tillman, along with Grayson Allen, will likely make up the Memphis Grizzlies rotation.

Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz will welcome Donovan Mitchell back to the starting lineup, who will feature in the back court with veteran point guard Mike Conley.

Royce O'Neale will start at small forward, while Bojan Bogdanovic will be the team's starting power forward.

DPOY candidate Rudy Gobert will start at center. Jordan Clarkson, Joe Ingles, Derrick Favors and Georges Niang will round up a strong Utah Jazz rotation.

Clarkson is a favorite to win the Sixth Man of the Year award, following an impressive campaign which saw him put up 18 points and four rebounds on 42% shooting from the field.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Utah Jazz: Predicted Starting 5s

Memphis Grizzlies

Point Guard - Ja Morant | Shooting Guard - Dillon Brooks | Small Forward - Kyle Anderson | Power Forward - Jaren Jackson Jr. | Center - Jonas Valanciunas

Utah Jazz

Point Guard - Mike Conley | Shooting Guard - Donovan Mitchell | Small Forward - Royce O'Neale | Power Forward - Bojan Bogdanovic | Center - Rudy Gobert

