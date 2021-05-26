Memphis Grizzlies vs Utah Jazz: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - May 26th, 2021 | Game 2, 2021 NBA Playoffs

The Utah Jazz will try to get back to winning ways on Wednesday when they host the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 2 of the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs. The Grizzlies dug deep from a 14-point deficit and held their nerve in the clutch to claim the first matchup of the series.

Dillon Brooks and Ja Morant were on point for the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night. The duo combined for 57 points while Jonas Valanciunas did the dirty work on the boards. Brooks also showcased his defensive hustle at the end as the Grizzlies escaped with a win.

The Utah Jazz were stunted by the absence of Donovan Mitchell, but Mike Conley marshaled his troops well as they took control of proceedings early on. A poor stretch of basketball flipped the situation completely, as the Jazz were left trailing by 17 points. Bojan Bogdanovic had a 20-point burst in the fourth quarter, but that wasn't enough as Utah lost 109-112.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

The Memphis Grizzlies have only listed rookie forward Sean McDermott on their injury report. McDermott has been sidelined with left foot soreness. Even if he were fit, McDermott wasn't expected to make the Grizzlies rotation anyway.

Utah Jazz Injury Report

Donovan Mitchell

The Utah Jazz have no injured players for tonight's matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies. Donovan Mitchell (sprained right ankle) was expected to return in Game 1 of the series itself, but he was held back at the last minute by the Jazz medical staff. Mitchell was evidently furious at the decision, but he'll finally have the opportunity to return to the court on Wednesday.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Utah Jazz: Predicted Lineups

Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies will stick to the same rotation that has helped them win their last three matchups. Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks will start as the two guards, while the robust Kyle Anderson will slot in as the small forward. Jaren Jackson Jr. and Jonas Valanciunas will be the two starting big men for the Grizzlies.

Most PTS in Career Playoff Debut, Franchise History:@dillonbrooks24 (31) - YESTERDAY (G1 at Utah)@JaMorant (26) - YESTERDAY (G1 at Utah)

Marc Gasol (24) - April 17, 2011 (G1 at San Antonio) pic.twitter.com/eqgnrA9ACM — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) May 24, 2021

Sharpshooters Desmond Bane and Grayson Allen will be tasked with providing offensive firepower off the bench, while Tyus Jones will lead the second unit. Xavier Tillman had a bad outing in Game 1 but he should get a few minutes again.

Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz will finally have a full-strength roster with the return of Donovan Mitchell. Mitchell and Mike Conley will be the two starting guards, while Bojan Bogdanovic and Royce O'Neale will be the two forwards. Rudy Gobert will guard the rim as always for the Jazz.

The 2021 Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson will hope to bring his usual energy and scoring threat to the table off the bench. Joe Ingles will also be looking to make it rain from downtown. Forwards Georges Niang and Derrick Favors will also play considerable minutes.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Utah Jazz: Predicted Starting 5s

Memphis Grizzlies

Point Guard - Ja Morant | Shooting Guard - Dillon Brooks | Small Forward - Kyle Anderson | Power Forward - Jaren Jackson Jr. | Center - Jonas Valanciunas

Utah Jazz

Point Guard - Mike Conley | Shooting Guard - Donovan Mitchell | Small Forward - Bojan Bogdanovic | Power Forward - Royce O'Neale | Center - Rudy Gobert

