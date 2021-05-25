Memphis Grizzlies vs Utah Jazz Prediction and Match Preview - May 26th, 2021 | Game 2, 2021 NBA Playoffs

The eighth-seeded Memphis Grizzlies will look to build on their upset win over the first-seeded Utah Jazz when the two teams meet in Game 2 of their first-round series in the 2021 NBA playoffs at the Vivint Arena on Wednesday.

The young and hungry Grizzlies team came out all guns blazing as the Jazz were caught napping in the face of an offensive barrage from their opponents. However, the Utah Jazz were missing their leading scorer, Donovan Mitchell, and will look to give a better account of themselves in Game 2 to avoid going 0-2 down.

GRIZZLIES STEAL GAME 1 VS. JAZZ 🔥



Dillon Brooks: 31 PTS, 7 REB

Ja Morant: 26 PTS, 11-20 FG pic.twitter.com/fMWEdGKZ20 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 24, 2021

Match Details

Fixture - Memphis Grizzlies vs Utah Jazz | Game 2, 2021 NBA Playoffs.

Date & Time - Wednesday, May 26th, 2021; 10:00 PM ET (May 27th, 7:30 AM IST).

Venue - Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT.

Utah Jazz Preview

Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz's strength proved to be their undoing in Game 1. The 'live and die by the three' offensive tactic has never worked for teams in the playoffs, and the ploy certainly didn't work for the Utah Jazz in Game 1 too. The team collectively shot 12-47 (25.5%) from beyond the arc and eventually started to scramble for buckets.

Rudy Gobert, 2021 DPOY finalist and the team's leader in Win Shares, got fouled out after 25 minutes. However, he did score 11 points and grab 15 rebounds before his ejection. Mike Conley shot 6-18 from the floor, while Jordan Clarkson contributed 5-16.

Moreover, the Jazz defense was abysmal on the night as well. They let go of easy buckets and layups and didn't guard the three-point line effectively. The Utah Jazz need to be more aggressive and efficient in scoring. 20 of Bogdanovic's 29 points came in the final quarter, but that wasn't enough to carry the Utah Jazz to victory.

The Utah Jazz will need to revisit their tactics for Game 2, as they simply cannot afford to walk into FedExForum down 0-2 and hope to mount a comeback.

Key Player - Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz

Donovan Mitchell was absent for Game 1, which certainly played a huge role in the Utah Jazz's loss.

He is the team's leading scorer, so his injury meant the Jazz's offensive system was out of sync. After nearly a month without action, it remains to be seen if he hits the ground running.

Mitchell averaged 26.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists and one steal per game this season while shooting on 43/38/84 splits.

Donovan is available to play in Game 2. — utahjazz (@utahjazz) May 24, 2021

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Mike Conley l Shooting Guard - Donovan Mitchell l Small Forward - Bojan Bogdanovic l Power Forward - Royce O'Neale l Center - Rudy Gobert.

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies showed up at the Vivint Arena and stole Game 1 from the first-seeded Utah Jazz.

They are the second-youngest team in the NBA by average age, and their active hands and fresh legs powered them to a win in the first game. The Grizzlies have held a strong defensive identity this season, ranking sixth in the league in defensive rating. They are ranked first in steals and seventh in opponent turnovers. They clog up passing lanes and cause opponent turnovers.

The star of the Memphis Grizzlies in the game was Dillon Brooks, a lockdown defender who guards the opponent's best player. However, he also dropped 31 points on 13-26 shooting from the field, including 2-5 from the three-point range. Kyle Anderson contributed 14 points on 5-10 shooting, while Jonas Valanciunas had 15 points and 12 rebounds on 7-14 shooting.

It was overall a very efficient night for the Memphis Grizzlies, and they maintained their intensity on the defensive side of the floor as well.

Key Player - Ja Morant

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant is the face of the Memphis Grizzlies and the team's most valuable player. He dropped 26 points on 11-21 shooting while dishing out four dimes and grabbing four boards against the Utah Jazz.

Although one can argue he didn't score as much as Brooks or assisted less than usual, Morant came up clutch in the fourth quarter, scoring ten of his 26 points to power the Grizzlies to a 112-109 win.

Whether Donovan Mitchell plays or not...I got the Memphis Grizzlies upsetting the Jazz and winning the series! Carry on... pic.twitter.com/n6fQ4i72jJ — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) May 24, 2021

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Ja Morant l Shooting Guard - Dillon Brooks l Small Forward - Kyle Anderson l Power Forward - Jaren Jackson Jr. l Center - Jonas Valanciunas.

Grizzlies vs Jazz Match Prediction

The Utah Jazz are the obvious favorites in the series, as they are the 1st seed. However, the momentum of the series has tilted in favor of the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Jazz will need to win Game 2 on their home floor, or else they might become only the sixth first-seed in NBA history to lose to the eighth seed. Donovan Mitchell is back in the lineup, which significantly boosts the Utah Jazz's chances of winning Game 2 and tying the series at one game apiece.

Where to watch the Grizzlies vs Jazz Game 1?

The game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Utah Jazz will be televised nationally on TNT and locally on AT&T Sportsnet - Rocky Mountain and Bally Sports Southeast - Memphis (SE-MEM). The match can also be streamed live with an NBA League Pass.