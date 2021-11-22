Memphis Grizzlies vs Utah Jazz: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 22nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Utah Jazz host the Memphis Grizzlies at Vivint Arena on Monday. The Grizzlies have struggled so far this season and are coming off an embarrassing 43-point blowout loss to the Timberwolves. Whereas the Jazz are entering this match on a three-game winning streak. This game is a rematch of last season's first round of the playoffs so the two teams are familiar with each other's game plan and strategies.

The 43-point loss in the seventh-worst margin of defeat in Memphis Grizzlies franchise history. They had no answers for the Timberwolves' offense and we can expect a bounce-back game from the Grizzlies. They collectively shot 34% from the field and 28% from three-point range, so they should come out all guns blazing tonight against the Jazz. Meanwhile, Dillon Brooks is back and his effort on both ends of the floor has been a major improvement.

The Utah Jazz, on the other hand, are back to their winning ways. They are 11-5 through their first 16 games and have the third-best home record with 6-2. The Jazz have shown dominance on both ends of the floor. Rudy Gobert is, once again, a DPOY frontrunner while Donovan Mitchell continues to average stellar numbers. The Utah Jazz are just one of two teams in the top five in both offensive and defensive ratings.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

Memphis Grizzlies players on the bench against the Minnesota Timberwolves

The Memphis Grizzlies are dealing with their fair share of injuries. They have Dillon Brooks listed as doubtful for the game due to soreness in his right hamstring. De'Anthony Melton and Sam Merrill are both out due to right groin soreness and a left ankle sprain respectively. Meanwhile, two-way contract player Yves Pons has been sent to their NBA G-League team, Memphis Hustle.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Yves Pons Out G-League Two-Way Dillon Brooks Doubtful Right Hamstring Soreness De'Anthony Melton Out Right Groin Soreness Sam Merrill Out Left Ankle Sprain

Utah Jazz Injury Report

Hassan Whiteside (right) and Jordan Clarkson of the Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz feature an entirely healthy lineup, and the only players on their injury report are the ones sent to their NBA G-League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars. Udoka Azuibuike, Jared Butler and Elijah Hughes were all sent to the G-League on assignment.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Elijah Hughes Out G-League - On Assignment Udoka Azubuike Out G-League - On Assignment Jared Butler Out G-League - On Assignment

Memphis Grizzlies vs Utah Jazz: Predicted Lineups

Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies will likely use the lineup from their last game if Dillon Brooks doesn't play. Ja Morant and Desmond Bane share the backcourt with Morant as the bonafide point guard. Jaren Jackson Jr. is flourishing as a power forward while Steven Adams will retain his center spot.

If Brooks plays, he will start as a small forward, but if he doesn't then Kyle Anderson is expected to fill that role. Brandon Clarke, Xavier Tillman and Ziaire Williams have been getting a lot of minutes off the bench lately.

Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz feature a healthy roster and will deploy their ideal starting lineup against the Memphis Grizzlies. Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell will start in the backcourt with Conley running point.

Bojan Bogdanovic will start as the small forward while Royce O'Neale retains his power forward spot. Rudy Gobert is the team's bonafide center and highest-paid player. Meanwhile, Jordan Clarkson and Joe Ingles are not just two of the best bench players in the Utah Jazz, but in the entire NBA.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Utah Jazz: Predicted Starting 5s

Memphis Grizzlies

G - Ja Morant | G - Desmond Bane | F - Kyle Anderson | F - Jaren Jackson Jr. | C - Steven Adams.

Utah Jazz

G - Mike Conley | G - Donovan Mitchell | F - Bojan Bogdanovic | F - Royce O'Neale | C - Rudy Gobert.

