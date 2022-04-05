Memphis Grizzlies vs Utah Jazz Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Spreads and Odds - April 5th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Utah Jazz will host the high-flying Memphis Grizzlies in a clash between two teams from the Western Conference with postseason aspirations.

The Memphis Grizzlies have been flying high all season long as they are currently on a seven-game winning streak as they are seeded second in the Western Conference with a record that reads 55 wins and 23 losses. Led by Ja Morant, the Grizzlies have been one of the surprise packages this season and are a major threat in the West.

Meanwhile, the Utah Jazz have had injuries plague their roster, but the onus continues to be on Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert to carry the franchise. The Jazz hope to put together a winning streak and climb back up the Western Conference standings as they are nip and tuck with the likes of the Denver Nuggets and the Dallas Mavericks.

Match Details

Fixture: Memphis Grizzlies vs Utah Jazz | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Tuesday, April 5th; 9 PM ET (Wednesday, April 6th; 6:30 AM IST).

Venue: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

The Memphis Grizzlies against the Los Angeles Lakers

The Grizzlies have arguably been the surprise package of the season and have put the NBA on notice with their performances. They are one of the most exciting teams to watch in the league with their youthfulness and vigor that has seen them beat the Los Angeles Lakers three times already.

Coming into the season, getting to the playoffs would have been considered a huge success for the Grizzlies. Not anymore, as the Memphis-based side have raised expectations and are favored to go deep into the postseason this year. Given their current form, they may even top the Western Conference.

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - De'Anthony Melton; Shooting Guard - Desmond Bane; Small Forward - Dillon Brooks; Power Forward - Jaren Jackson Jr.; Center - Steven Adams

Utah Jazz Preview

Jazz's defensive stalwart Rudy Gobert

The Utah Jazz came into the season with huge expectations. There is a belief that they could improve on their last season's exploits. They reached the Western Conference semis, where they lost to the LA Clippers. However, their performances since the turn of the year has put their hopes of a similar run in jeopardy.

Like other teams, injuries and COVID-19 have plagued the franchise as they are desperate to cash in on the best years of Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert.

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Mike Conley; Shooting Guard - Donovan Mitchell; Small Forward - Bojan Bogdonavic; Power Forward - Royce O'Neale; Center - Rudy Gobert.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Utah Jazz Betting Odds and Spreads - April 5th, 2022

Team Record Moneyline Total Points (Over and Under) Spread Memphis Grizzlies 55-23 +170 Over 221 +5 Utah Jazz 46-32 - 200 Under 221 -5

The Jazz are coming into this game as favorites despite Memphis being on a seven-game winning streak because of how formidable Utah have been at home this season having won 27 of the 38 matches there.

Odds sourced from Draft Kings SB

Memphis Grizzlies vs Utah Jazz Betting

Memphis Grizzlies Betting Tips

Ja Morant is averaging 27.6 PPG this season. The Grizzlies are on a seven-game winning streak. They will be without Ja Morant for this game.

Click here to bet on this game going into overtime.

Utah Jazz Betting Tips

Donvan Mitchell is averaging 26.1 PPG this season. Rudy Gobert is averaging 14.7 RPG this season. The Jazz have won four of their last 10 games.

Click here to place a bet on the Jazz winning this game against the Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies vs Utah Jazz Game Prediction

The Grizzlies will be expected to continue their red-hot form and build on their seven-game winning streak with a victory over the Jazz as they have showcased consistency throughout the season to get the job done.

The Jazz have won four of their last 10 games. The Grizzlies have won nine of their last 10 games. Utah have won 27 games at home this season.

Click here to place a bet on the Grizzlies vs Jazz game.

Where to watch the Grizzlies vs Jazz game?

You can watch all the action unfold between these two sides on the NBA League Pass. The game will also be telecast on local TV - ATTSN-RM and BSSE-MEM.

Edited by Arnav

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win this game? Memphis Grizzlies Utah Jazz 0 votes so far