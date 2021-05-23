Memphis Grizzlies vs Utah Jazz Prediction and Match Preview - May 23rd, 2021 | Game 1, 2021 NBA Playoffs

The Memphis Grizzlies are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2017 and they take on the 1st-seeded Utah Jazz in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs. They will play Game 1 of the Western Conference first-round on Sunday at Vivint Arena.

The Grizzlies went through two games of the play-in tournament to get the 8th and final playoff berth in the Western Conference bracket. They beat DeMar DeRozan and the San Antonio Spurs in the first game and then pulled off an upset on Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the second one.

Meanwhile, the Utah Jazz have been atop the league standings for almost the entire season. They have shown dominance from the get-go and have blown away teams with their spacing and high-volume three-point shooting.

Match Details

Fixture - Memphis Grizzlies vs Utah Jazz | Game 1, 2021 NBA Playoffs.

Date & Time - Sunday, May 23rd, 2021; 9:30 PM ET (May 24th, 7:00 AM IST).

Venue - Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT.

Utah Jazz Preview

Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz have been the most dominant team this season. They have blown away opponents emphatically and are the only team that are in the top 5 in both offensive (3rd) and defensive (4th) ratings. The Jazz recorded three of the league's longest winning streaks and were the first team to cross 50 wins in a shortened 72-game season.

The Utah Jazz need to maintain their system in the playoffs. We have often seen the Jazz shy away from their offensive strategies when the game is close. On the defensive end, the opposition finds a way to exploit Rudy Gobert on the perimeter. He needs to keep himself in the low post to avoid any defensive lapses.

Key Player - Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz in action against the Memphis Grizzlies

Donovan Mitchell is expected to return for Game 1 after nearly a month of no NBA action. Whether or not he has returned to full fitness remains to be seen. He averaged 26.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1 steal per game for the Utah Jazz this season while shooting on 43/38/84 splits. He was the team's leading scorer until hewast injured in mid-April and a lot will ride on his health and condition in his first game back.

Donovan Mitchell plans to play Sunday vs the Warriors or Grizzlies. https://t.co/iKcp6S6GQw — David James (@DavidDJJames) May 20, 2021

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Mike Conley l Shooting Guard - Donovan Mitchell l Small Forward - Bojan Bogdanovic l Power Forward - Royce O'Neale l Center - Rudy Gobert.

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies have overcome great odds to get to the NBA playoffs. They defeated the Spurs 100-96 in their first play-in game. Although they won by merely 4 points, the Grizzlies held a massive 21-point lead at one point in the game. Moreover, in the second game, Ja Morant and co. were not favored to win over the 2021 scoring champion, Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. However, they fought till the death and the Memphis Grizzlies upset the Warriors in overtime.

The Grizzlies have held a strong defensive identity this season, ranking 6th in the league in defensive rating. They are ranked 1st in steals and 7th in opponent turnovers. With a young squad that loves to push the pace and run the floor, they have active hands as they clog the passing lanes and get deflections.

Key Player - Ja Morant

Ja Morant with the Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant scored 35 points in their last game against the Warriors to help the Memphis Grizzlies qualify for the playoffs. This will be his first-ever post-season and it remains to be seen how he handles the pressure. Morant is a fierce competitor who hasn't shyed away from a challenge and has led from the front for the Grizzlies team all season. He averaged 19.1 points, 7.4 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 0.9 steals this season while shooting on 44/30/72 splits.

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Ja Morant l Shooting Guard - Dillon Brooks l Small Forward - Kyle Anderson l Power Forward - Jaren Jackson Jr. l Center - Jonas Valanciunas.

Grizzlies vs Jazz Match Prediction

The Utah Jazz are the clear favorites to win this game. The Jazz are 1st in the league in both attempts and makes, while the Memphis Grizzlies are 18th in the league in defending on the perimeter. It will be a huge mismatch for Memphis in terms of shooting from the perimeter. The young Grizzlies team is also prone to getting into foul trouble and the coach is often required to keep them off the floor to avoid ejections.

Where to watch the Grizzlies vs Jazz Game 1?

The game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz will be televised nationally on TNT and locally on AT&T Sportsnet - Rocky Mountain and Bally Sports Southeast - Memphis (SE-MEM). The game can also be streamed via the NBA League Pass.

