Memphis Grizzlies vs Utah Jazz Prediction & Match Preview - November 22nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Utah Jazz host the Memphis Grizzlies at Vivint Arena on Monday. The Grizzlies have struggled so far this season and are coming off an embarrassing 43-point blowout loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Whereas the Jazz are coming into the match on the back of a three-game winning streak.

Match Details

Fixture - Memphis Grizzlies vs Utah Jazz | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time - Monday, November 22nd, 2021; 9:00 PM ET (Tuesday, November 23rd; 7:30 AM IST).

Venue - Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT.

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

Memphis Grizzlies against the Minnesota Timberwolves

The Memphis Grizzlies are coming off a devastating 43-point loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves. They had no answers for the trio of Anthony Edwards, D'Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns. It is the second-largest margin of victory in the Timberwolves' franchise history, but surprisingly, just the 7th-worst margin of defeat in the Grizzlies' franchise history.

Meanwhile, Dillon Brooks is back and his defense was highly missed. He has played just 4 games so far and is averaging 19.3 points, 3 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game. Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. have been giving the Memphis Grizzlies great production as well. Both are averaging over 14 points per game and are the team's premier distance shooters.

Key Player - Ja Morant

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies against Avery Bradley

Ja Morant once led the NBA in scoring but has since cooled off. He is down to 25 points, 7 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game so far this season. Morant was on the early MVP tracker in late October, but the Memphis Grizzlies' underwhelming 8-8 record has practically removed him from the race.

He had a horrible game in their last outing as he was -31 while scoring just 11 points and 5 assists with 0 rebounds. Hence, he is expected to have a strong comeback game against the Jazz.

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

G - Ja Morant | G - Desmond Bane | F - Kyle Anderson | F - Jaren Jackson Jr. | C - Steven Adams.

Utah Jazz Preview

Hassan Whiteside (right) and Jordan Clarkson of the Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz are establishing themselves as one of the most dominant teams in. the NBA. They are 6-2 at home, have the fourth-best home record in the league and are 11-5 overall for the season. They are one of just seven teams with double-digit wins and one of just three teams who are top 5 in both offensive and defensive ratings.

The Utah Jazz have a reputation for not performing in the playoffs, given their horrendous postseason record. Donovan Mitchell and co. need to maintain their dominance throughout the season and show the league that they are one of the formidable title contenders.

Meanwhile, Rudy Gobert is, once again, at the top of the DPOY Power rankings. He is averaging almost as many rebounds as he is with 15.3 points and 15.1 boards per game. He is also averaging 1.8 blocks a night, the 8th highest in the league.

Key Player - Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz

Donovan Mitchell is the star player of the Utah Jazz and he faces the pressure of performing on a nightly basis. Although Gobert earns more money than Mitchell, he isn't responsible for putting points on the board. Mitchell is 24.4 points, 4.7 assists, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.9 steals per game.

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

G - Mike Conley | G - Donovan Mitchell | F - Bojan Bogdanovic | F - Royce O'Neale | C - Rudy Gobert.

Grizzlies vs Jazz Match Prediction

The Memphis Grizzlies are expected to come back all guns blazing after their humiliating defeat in their last outing so expect a tough contest. However, the Utah Jazz are still favorites to win this game. They are elite on both ends of the floor and have dominated the Grizzlies in the past. Moreover, they feature an entirely healthy roster.

Where to watch the Grizzlies vs Jazz game?

The matchup between the Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz will be broadcast locally on AT&T SportsNet - Rocky Mountain (ATTSN-RM) and Bally Sports Southeast - Memphis (SE-MEM). The game can also be live-streamed with an NBA League Pass.

Moreover, fans can tune in to the radio at KZNS / S: KTUB and ESPN 92.9FM/680AM to listen to the match's live commentary.

