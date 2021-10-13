Memphis Grizzlies vs Indiana Pacers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 13th, 2021 | NBA Preseason 2021-22

The Memphis Grizzlies are closing out their preseason by squaring off with the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Wednesday.

Taylor Jenkins’ Grizzlies are all ready to roar into the regular season, while new Pacers coach Rick Carlisle is still trying to figure out his lineup combinations.

The Memphis Grizzlies will ride the bench and role players to finish the last game of their preseason. Jenkins has already decided to rest regular starters like Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Steven Adams. It will be up to the second and third stringers on the bench to show that they deserve a roster spot.

Carlisle, who is known in the NBA as one of the best coaches in making adjustments, will resume his experiments, with several of his regulars out with an injury.

The Athletic NBA @TheAthleticNBA bit.ly/3u7aWzp “I anticipate them starting together, but we’ll stagger them and separate them.”Rick Carlisle gives insight into how the Pacers plan to use Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner.Exclusive with @bkravitz “I anticipate them starting together, but we’ll stagger them and separate them.”Rick Carlisle gives insight into how the Pacers plan to use Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner.Exclusive with @bkravitz: bit.ly/3u7aWzp https://t.co/aC1xPpYkiI

The Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis combination has been the subject of criticism recently. Carlisle is a firm believer that things will work out for them, so it would be something to keep an eye on in this encounter. Without Adams and Jackson Jr., they may just dominate the game.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

The injury report card for the Memphis Grizzlies looks like a grocery list. More than half of the entire lineup has been ruled out of the game against the Indiana Pacers.

Here’s how the official injury report looks for the team:

Player: Status: Reason: Adams, Steven Out Rest Anderson, Kyle Out Rest Bane, Desmond Out Rest Brooks, Dillon Out Injury/Illness - Left Hand; Fracture Recovery Dunn, Kris Out Injury/Illness - Dental; Procedure Jackson, Jr., Out Rest Jones, Tyus Out Rest McDermott, Sean Out Injury/Illness - Right Patellar; Tendinopathy Melton, De'Anthony Out Rest

Indiana Pacers Injury Report

The Indiana Pacers' injury report is not as long as the Memphis Grizzlies', but it is significant all the same. Heading the list is Malcolm Brogdon, who had himself quite a game the last time he played. He's out with a Grade 1 sprain.

Caris LeVert has been suffering from a lower back issue and will be out as well. Justin Holiday is recovering from an ankle sprain. Kelan Martin and T.J. Warren have been sidelined due to a left hamstring strain and navicular fracture, respectively.

Player: Status: Reason: Brogdon, Malcolm Out Injury/Illness - Left AC; Sprain, Grade 1 Holiday, Justin Out Injury/Illness - Left Ankle; Sprain LeVert, Caris Out Injury/Illness - Back; Sore Lower Back Martin, Kelan Out Injury/Illness - Left Hamstring; Strain

Warren, T.J. Out Injury/Illness - Left Navicular; Fracture

Memphis Grizzlies vs Indiana Pacers: Predicted Lineups

Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies looks to set the play in a game against the Indiana Pacers

Found on the Memphis Grizzlies' depth chart are names that casual observers will not easily recognize. The Grizzlies are decimated by injuries, and the regulars are held out for rest.

Taylor Jenkins could start with John Konchar at point guard. He will be joined on the backcourt by Ziaire Williams.

Xavier Tillman Sr. will patrol the restricted area for the Memphis Grizzlies. Brandon Clarke will be in the power forward position, with Jarrett Culver doing the small forward duties. Expect heavy minutes from them because of the lengthy injury list.

Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers will likely go with the big man pairing of Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis at center and power forward, respectively.

Pacers Nation @PacersNationCP Some high praise for rookie Chris Duarte from head coach Rick Carlisle Some high praise for rookie Chris Duarte from head coach Rick Carlisle https://t.co/LhLXJnbXyH

Chris Duarte, who's showing solid preseason form, will play shooting guard, with T.J. McConnell directing traffic. Jeremy Lamb will play the small forward role with T.J. Warren out.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Indiana Pacers: Predicted Starting 5s

Memphis Grizzlies

Point Guard – John Konchar | Shooting Guard – Ziaire Williams | Small Forward – Jarrett Culver | Power Forward – Brandon Clarke | Center – Xavier Tillman Sr.

Indiana Pacers

Point Guard – T.J. McConnell | Shooting Guard – Chris Duarte | Small Forward – Jeremy Lamb | Power Forward – Domantas Sabonis | Center – Myles Turner

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh