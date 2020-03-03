Memphis Grizzlies waive Jordan Bell, sign Anthony Tolliver to a 10-day contract

Bell hasn't been great ever since his overwhelming rookie year.

In what were clear signs of a legit bid to keep their playoff seeding, the Memphis Grizzlies have let Jordan Bell go and signed forward Anthony Tolliver to a 10-day contract.

The Grizzlies have waived former Warriors/Timberwolves forward Jordan Bell, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 2, 2020

After being recently bought out by the Sacramento Kings, Tolliver was desperately looking for a squad to pick him up. He has played a total of 42 games for the Portland Trail Blazers and Sacramento Kings this season, and is averaging ordinary numbers in 3.3 points on 30.8% shooting beyond the arc.

The @memgrizz have signed @ATolliver44 to a 10-day contract. Tolliver will wear jersey #44 for the Grizzlies.



Press release below. pic.twitter.com/AlXz6ryi32 — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) March 2, 2020

On the other hand, Jordan Bell was averaging 3.2 points and 2.8 rebounds through 29 games this year, and is likely to find a spot on another roster in due course as well. He was picked 38th overall in the 2017 draft by the Golden State Warriors and was impressive in his limited role during his rookie year.

Tolliver could provide a much-needed scoring boost for Memphis if he regains his three-point touch. Anthony is a career 37.3% three-point shooter, and he could address this team's long-range woes going forward.

The Memphis Grizzlies currently are 8th in the West leaderboard with an underhwhelming 30-31 (0.492) win-loss record. They are just 3.5 games clear of Portland, New Orleans and Sacramento, who are all looking to make that final playoff push.