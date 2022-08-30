Create

“Miami Bound I’m afraid“, “Probably doesn’t mean shit”, “That man is a Knick”, “Wizards” - Fans speculate on Donovan Mitchell’s next move as he removes Utah Jazz from his Twitter bio

Dallas Mavericks v Utah Jazz - Game Six
Donovan Mitchell is the hottest trade target this summer (Image via Getty Images)
Modified Aug 30, 2022 09:42 PM IST

Donovan Mitchell is the hottest trade target in the NBA. After Kevin Durant decided to stay with the Brooklyn Nets, the Utah Jazz guard was put in the spotlight. After five years in Salt Lake City, it appears that Donovan Mitchell has decided to move on. Mitchell removed the Utah Jazz from his Twitter bio, possibly indicating that he's on the move.

Mitchell brings a lot to the table. In his first five years in the league, Mitchell established himself as an elite scorer. He's averaged 23.9 points per game for his career.

Donovan Mitchell removed the Jazz from his bio 🤯(h/t @sn_nba ) https://t.co/CSM8or9Uyn

The 6-foot-1 guard has been linked to numerous teams this offseason, including the Miami Heat, New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers. However, no deal has gone through yet, which may change very soon.

Earlier this summer, the Jazz traded Rudy Gobert, one of their cornerstones, and may be looking to rebuild the roster.

Twitter reacts to the bio change

Donovan Mitchell averaged 25.9 points last season, but the Utah Jazz couldn't get far in the playoffs. They were eliminated by the Dallas Mavericks in the first round, ending another disappointing season.

Since Mitchell was drafted, the biggest success the Jazz have had was their second-round exit. This struggle isn't surprising, considering that the West has been dominated by the Golden State Warriors for many years.

Twitter users reacted to Donovan Mitchell changing his bio, believing that he is headed to South Beach.

@TheNBACentral @sn_nba Heatle
@TheNBACentral @sn_nba https://t.co/iniwAWhQhN

The Heat have a great roster that was just a few points away from making the NBA Finals last year. With Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Donovan Mitchell, Miami would be a favorite to win the East next season.

@TheNBACentral @sn_nba Miami Bound I’m afraid the league is finished 😭😭😭

Mitchell has also been linked to the New York Knicks this summer. The Knicks would potentially trade some of their young players to the Jazz for the guard.

@TheNBACentral @sn_nba THAT MAN IS A KNICK https://t.co/FylEhMVhyS
@TheNBACentral @sn_nba Ainge trying to swindle Leon https://t.co/eLM3ihE8dU
@TheNBACentral @sn_nba Knicks fans watching this news break https://t.co/7D3PSVbPkk

Some Twitter users believe that Donovan Mitchell's next destination is Los Angeles. If the Lakers manage to trade for the guard, they could become competitive and have a deep playoff run next year.

@TheNBACentral @sn_nba Lakers soon
@TheNBACentral @sn_nba Lakers are prepping something big.

A few weeks ago, Patrick Beverley made a tweet about the Lakers, which made fans wonder if he was somehow connected to the team. Shortly after, Beverley was acquired by the Lakers via trade.

Twitter can sometimes reveal a lot about players, so this could be the case with Donovan Mitchell's situation.

@TheNBACentral @sn_nba This reminds me of when pat bev hint he might be back in LA with his tweet. What could this mean!!!!

Some NBA fans are not sold on Mitchell and believe he is overrated. While he has some flaws in his game, there is no doubt that he would positively impact almost every NBA team.

@TheNBACentral @sn_nba What a loser
@TheNBACentral @sn_nba He’s overrated his defense has gotten worse

Several Twitter users made fun of the situation and posted some memes.

@TheNBACentral @sn_nba Are they still “in a relationship” on Facebook?

One Twitter user pointed out how Jazz fans are still in denial. Many believe that Donovan Mitchell will stay on the team, which doesn't seem likely.

@TheNBACentral @sn_nba Jazz fans still in denial

However, there is also a chance that the small change on Mitchell's Twitter profile doesn't mean anything. He may have decided to change it without hinting at his future in the NBA.

@TheNBACentral @sn_nba ngl this probably doesn’t mean shit
@TheNBACentral @sn_nba Next Wizards💎

Finally, a Twitter user believes that the Washington Wizards can acquire the three-time All-Star.

