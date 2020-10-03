Miami Heat 114-124 LA Lakers: Twitter explodes as LeBron James and crew take a 2-0 lead following another monster game by AD | NBA Finals 2020

The LA Lakers continued their dominant run against the Miami Heat in Game 2 of the NBA Finals tonight. Donning the special 'Black Mamba' jerseys, LeBron James and the crew annihilated the Miami Heat to go 2-0 up in the series. They are now just two wins away from winning the NBA Finals and are the absolute favorites to lift their franchise's 17th trophy this week.
Here's how Twitter reacted to yet another commanding win in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.
Anthony Davis makes a mockery of the Miami Heat defense
Miami Heat's key defender Bam Adebayo was on the bench tonight because of a neck injury he suffered in Game 1. This forced Jae Crowder to match-up against Anthony Davis in the paint. Davis, clearly bigger and more skilled than any of Miami Heat's defenders, imposed his will in the paint throughout the match.
Outside of his 32 points, Davis was sensational in the rebounding department and ended up with 14 rebounds that included 8 offensive boards.
Playoff Rondo strikes again for the LA Lakers
While it was business as usual for LeBron James and Anthony Davis, it was LA Lakers' Rajon Rondo that made all the difference. Rondo scored 16 points with 10 assists and made 3 out of his 4 3-point attempts.
While AD, LeBron James and Rajon Rondo dominated, LA Lakers' Danny Green had a terrible shooting night. He attempted a total of 8 3-pointers and made just one of them.
Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat fight till the last second
Game 2 had all the signs of being a blowout at the half-time mark. The Miami Heat defense didn't have any answers for the LA Lakers' offense and they badly missed their center, Bam Adebayo.
Despite their defensive shortcomings, Miami never quit and kept themselves at a striking distance until the last minute. Even though the LA Lakers ultimately proved to be too much to handle, Miami Heat will take some positives away with the way they fought till the end.
With the series is looking more and more one-sided after each game, the Miami Heat will have to come back strong in the next one to stand any chance in this Finals. The LA Lakers take on the Miami Heat in Game 3 on Sunday night.
