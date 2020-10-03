NBA News Update: Kyrie Irving talks about LeBron James and Anthony Davis, slams media for past criticism of Kobe Bryant

Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving was recently in the news because of some comments he made during a podcast with Kevin Durant. He was criticized by the media for taking shots at his former teammates including LeBron James. Annoyed by some of the media reactions to his comments, Irving went live on Instagram to clear some things up. In this latest NBA news update, we'll take a closer look at what the Brooklyn Nets star had to say to his fans.

NBA News Update: Kyrie Irving says the LA Lakers are the more talented team in the NBA Finals

A few hours before Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Kyrie Irving had a light-hearted conversation with his fans on Instagram. The 28-year-old went on to talk about his hobbies, his favorite books, the media, NBA Finals and even Kobe Bryant.

Kyrie is jealous of LeBron. LeBron is absolutely correct. The reason why he and AD work is because there’s no jealousy between the two. pic.twitter.com/5vAeNLylHl — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) October 2, 2020

Speaking about the NBA Finals series between the LA Lakers and the Miami Heat, Irving lauded both teams for their dedication to the craft. He added:

"The Heat work incredibly hard. Lakers are more talented. AD, Bron. They're up there. Those guys deserve it. They came together at the right time and now we're witnessing legacy unfold."

He further talked about the LA Lakers dynamic duo, Anthony Davis and LeBron James. This will be Davis' first championship title if the Lakers go on to win the series against the Miami Heat. Kyrie Irving said:

"AD has a chance to win his first chip. Once you get one, at that point, you shoot for the stars. And hopefully, we see those two together for a long time to come."

Even though Kyrie Irving didn't explicitly pick a side to win this year's title, he hinted at the fact that the LA Lakers are more talented and will be the favorites. It's interesting to note that the 2016 champion didn't add anything more about his former teammate LeBron James in light of the recent controversy.

NBA News Update: Kyrie blames the media for criticizing Kobe Bryant in the past

Kyrie Irving further went on to criticize some of the NBA analysts and media personnel. He said most of them have never played basketball and don't know what the players are going through on the court.

“Some people may describe Kob as this ‘fierce competitior, NBA All-Star, MVP, he doesn’t pass.’ Don’t forget that they even tried to crucify and smear my man Kob. Come on. Stay woke. Artist, teacher, philospher, hooper, cultural icon.”



Kyrie Irving on Kobe Bryant 💯❤️ pic.twitter.com/0sIZlMtpgQ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 2, 2020

He further talked about how the media condemned LA Lakers great Kobe Bryant in the past. Speaking about Kobe, Kyrie Irving said:

"They even tried to crucify and smear my man Kobe. Come on, stay woke. Artist, teacher, philosopher, hooper, cultural icon. That's what I aspire to be."

Kobe Bryant shared a special relationship with Kyrie Irving and had been a mentor to him when he was with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Irving has been very expressive about what Kobe meant to him and continues to pay tribute to the Lakers legend.

