Miami Heat 2021-22 NBA season preview: Roster moves, starting lineup projection, and training camp storylines to follow

The Miami Heat were one of the more aggressive teams throughout the NBA during the offseason, adding a number of impressive pieces to the puzzle. After a year of dealing with some ups-and-downs, Miami now looks refocused with the goal of becoming a force in the Eastern Conference.

After making it to the NBA Finals in 2019, many were wondering what type of "response" the Miami Heat would have during the 2020-21 season. Miami would go on to finish sixth in the East, posting a 40-32 record. Unfortunately, that meant a date with the eventual NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the playoffs. Milwaukee would go on to sweep the Heat in convincing fashion.

From there it was clear that the Miami Heat front office realized they needed to make some serious changes in order to build some momentum towards the top of the East. The first order of business for the Heat was finding themselves another star.

Miami Heat roster moves so far in the 2021-22 NBA season

Come on down Kyle Lowry. In an offseason move, the Miami Heat made a sign-and-trade deal with the Toronto Raptors for the six-time all-star. It's a massive swing by the Miami Heat front office, as they are going all in on the idea that the 35-year-old still has plenty of juice left in the tank.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn The Heat's decision to pick up the $19.4M option on Goran Dragic 's deal is a possible precursor in utilizing him as part of a potential sign-and-trade with Toronto for Kyle Lowry, sources tell ESPN. The Heat's decision to pick up the $19.4M option on Goran Dragic's deal is a possible precursor in utilizing him as part of a potential sign-and-trade with Toronto for Kyle Lowry, sources tell ESPN.

A number of players were shipped out of town to Toronto in the Kyle Lowry trade, including Goran Dragic and Precious Achiuwa. The Heat also did a great job of re-signing sharpshooter Duncan Robinson to a five-year, $90 million deal. With the extension for Robinson, the Miami Heat backcourt should have some solid depth with the likes of Lowry, Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson and Victor Oladipo.

A number of tone-setting veterans were brought in as well, including P.J. Tucker and Markieff Morris. Both players look like potential candidates to start at power forward alongside Bam Adebayo. It would seem as if Tucker might have the leg up with his defensive ability and rebounding potential.

Important storylines for Miami Heat training camp

Could KZ Okpala be a surprise contributor this year?

#1 Will the Heat have enough depth?

While it's always exciting when a team makes a big move for a star, that usually means that some of the depth is removed in the process. On paper, the Miami Heat look to have an impressive starting five. But once you dig a little deeper, some questions quickly rise to the surface. As of now, the Heat look to have a lot of unknown proven players on the bench. KZ Okpala showed some signs of progress last year and he will have the opportunity to carve out a role as depth behind Jimmy Butler at the 3. Okpala has the length and upside to become an outstanding asset for this roster, but he will need to step up in a big way. The only other point guard currently on the roster besides Lowry is Gabe Vincent, who was a two-way player for the Heat last year. Since then, Miami rewarded Vincent with a two-year deal. If you look at the bigs, the only players listed as depth behind Bam Adebayo include Dewayne Dedmon and Omer Yurtseven.

#2 Will the real Victor Oladipo please stand up?

Can the Miami Heat expect big things from Victor Oladipo this year?

This is a storyline that could change everything for the Miami Heat, especially when it comes to the point above about lacking depth. If Victor Oladipo can have a bounce-back season with special regards to his health, then this Miami Heat roster can take off. The problem is that Oladipo doesn't seem close to returning to live action any time soon. After a report earlier this year surfaced that Oladipo should be ready for full-court action in November, the two-time all-star didn't seem too optimistic. Head coach Erik Spolestra also seemed to hint that there's no timetable when it comes to Oladipo returning.

“I do not have a timeline for Vic," Spoelstra said. "But he has had a tremendous offseason. He’s encouraged by the work and progress. We’re encouraged by that. And now we’ll just continue to see where it goes.

#3 Who gets the nod alongside Bam Adebayo?

Will P.J. Tucker be the man alongside Bam Adebayo?

This is probably going to be an underrated situation to monitor when it comes to the Miami Heat throughout the early part of the regular season. After bringing in defensive minded veterans P.J. Tucker and Markieff Morris in free agency, it was clear that the Heat wanted to add some toughness. Both players add some grittyness to this team, while having the ability to space the floor with their outside shooting. As of now, it would seem as if Tucker could have the edge when it comes to starting alongside Bam Adebayo. It will definitely be an interesting situation to watch closely, but both players seem set for a considerable role with this roster.

Predicted starting lineup for the Miami Heat heading into 2021-22 NBA season

With the amount of returning assets coming back to the Miami Heat, as well as the addition of star guard Kyle Lowry, it seems as if we should have a good idea of the starting lineup. The only question to consider is whether the Heat will tinker throughout the year with whoever starts alongside Bam Adebayo at power forward. For now, it looks as if PJ Tucker will be up first with his defensive ability.

Point Guard - Kyle Lowry | Shooting Guard - Duncan Robinson | Small Forward - Jimmy Butler | Power Forward - P.J. Tucker | Center - Bam Adebayo

