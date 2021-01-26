Miami Heat 85-98 Brooklyn Nets: Twitter explodes as James Harden turns it on late to down Bam Adebayo and crew

Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat were unable to get the better of James Harden and the rest of the Brooklyn Nets' big three, losing 85-98 on Monday.

The Nets' new dynamic trio continues to look more comfortable together with each game, as they have won back-to-back games against the 2020 NBA finalists.

James Harden and Kevin Durant led the Brooklyn Nets with 20 points each, followed by Kyrie Irving, who had 16 points and eight rebounds.

The Miami Heat put up a good fight in the first half but wore down in the second 24 minutes. Bam Adebayo finished with a game high 26-points and had some help from Gordan Dragic, who scored 21 points on 53.8% shooting.

Bam Adebayo and Miami Heat shut down the Brooklyn Nets' big three in the first half

Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets shoots as Bam Adebayo #13

The Miami Heat's impressive defense and the ice-cold shooting from the Brooklyn Nets resulted in a low-scoring first half.

The Brooklyn Nets, recently popularized for their newly acquired big three's offensive dominance, were held to just 15 points in the first quarter and went into the break shooting just 34.9% from the field.

Their stars, Durant, Irving and Harden, went seven for 22 in the game's first 24 minutes.

Best defensive quarter of the szn.



Up 21-15 after 👆 pic.twitter.com/jSkEsRg2vQ — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 26, 2021

Advertisement

James Harden, the three-time consecutive scoring champion, scored just one field goal in the first half. He was playing extremely passive and attempted just two field-goal attempts.

Here are some Twitter reactions to his initial performance:

@JHarden13 please shoot the basketball I’m begging you. — Scoe (@lescgetitt) January 26, 2021

Nobody:



Not even a single soul:



James Harden when he gets the ball on the perimeter:pic.twitter.com/i6ONNRXTnY — arian (@arxanii) January 26, 2021

Advertisement

James Harden made a field goal. pic.twitter.com/Jtk7jmCUVR — stan (@netsstan) January 26, 2021

Meanwhile, Kendrick Nun and Bam Adebayo held Kevin Durant to just 2 of 11 from the floor in the first half.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the duo's efforts:

KD gonna see Kendrick Nunn in his nightmares. Strips him on one end, takes him to the rack on the other. pic.twitter.com/QaRSZoD3zf — Clay Ferraro (@ClayWPLG) January 26, 2021

KZ on KD tonight 😤... pic.twitter.com/3kX91PSByQ — Daniel 🅰️ (@DanielAlva85) January 26, 2021

Bam Adebayo was the best player in the first half, scoring 15 points, but he had a Shaqtin' a Fool moment by attempting to pass the ball to a teammate who was checking into the game.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the incident:

Advertisement

Bam Adebayo hits the wide open chair with the pass pic.twitter.com/CszJu4bdyq — THE NBA Hustle 🏀 (@TheNBAHustle) January 26, 2021

HALFTIME on NBA TV:@MiamiHEAT 45@BrooklynNets 41



Bam Adebayo: 15 PTS

Goran Dragic: 9 PTS, 3 3PM

Kyrie Irving: 9 PTS, 4 REB

DeAndre Jordan: 9 PTS, 3 REB pic.twitter.com/NjmerfaLGf — NBA (@NBA) January 26, 2021

The shorthanded Miami Heat are showing that they will still be legitimate contenders in the Eastern Conference once they get Jimmy Butler back, especially if Bam Adebayo can continue his current level of play.

Here are some Twitter reactions to Adebayo's performance:

@Bam1of1 is the best 2-way player in the league. That’s it. That’s the tweet pic.twitter.com/9OkghGPerk — Mac Pack Hoops (@MacHoops) January 26, 2021

Advertisement

Bam Adebayo at the buzzer! pic.twitter.com/GewXuDN33v — ProCity Hoops (@ProCityHoops) January 26, 2021

James Harden came alive in the fourth to earn the Brooklyn Nets another win

James Harden #13, Kevin Durant #7, and Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets high-five after defeating Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat

James Harden, who was quiet in the first half, turned it on when it mattered for the Brooklyn Nets. 10 of his 20 points came in the fourth quarter to earn his team a victory over the Miami Heat.

Here's how Twitter reacted to James Harden's overall performance:

It too easy for him — Dreamchasers (@GangstasCry2) January 26, 2021

Advertisement

The Nets went on a 15-0 run down the stretch to win vs the Heat tonight.



James Harden scored or assisted 13 of those 15 points.



He finished the game with 20/4/8 on 70% shooting. pic.twitter.com/w1FSQIWLgH — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 26, 2021

Some Brooklyn Nets fans doubt that Kyrie Irving can merge with James Harden. They believe that he should see a reduced role in the offense to allow Harden to have a higher usage rating.

Kyrie is the problem.



When Harden runs the offense they take a double digit lead.



Then kyrie come down and chuck some bs up.



Harden gotta be the #1 option. — The Woke Sports Fan 💯 (@TheMostEerned) January 26, 2021

Advertisement

I wonder how Kyrie will feel when he realises he is the third option and it’s not close — Michael With Two Y’s (@SliccMick) January 26, 2021

Brooklyn's defense should be the largest takeaway of the night. They showed that they can stop teams on a night where they do not have it going from the field.

Brooklyn’s defense responds, allows just 85 points in a win.



James Harden finds his offense, leading a 15-0 fourth quarter run with 12 points in the period as the Nets closer.



Nets make it two in a row over Miami, move to 11-8 and are now 3rd in the Eastern Conference. — Billy Reinhardt (@BillyReinhardt) January 26, 2021

▬▬▬.◙.▬▬▬

═▂▄▄▓▄▄▂

◢◤ █▀▀████▄▄▄▄◢◤

█▄ █ █▄ ███▀▀▀▀▀▀▀╬

◥█████◤

══╩══╩═

╬═╬

╬═╬

╬═╬

╬═╬

╬═╬ Just dropped down to say

╬═╬

╬═╬ Nets in 4

╬═╬ ☻/

╬═╬/▌

╬═╬/ \ — Goat Jordan (@GOATJordan_23) January 26, 2021

It is clear that the high power Brooklyn Nets still have some kinks to work out to get the most out of their trio of James Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, despite earning their second consecutive win.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Miami Heat vs Brooklyn Nets: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5 – January 25th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21 (sportskeeda.com)